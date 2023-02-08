Explore New Jersey Launches Directory with Comprehensive Listings, Cutting Edge Topics, Campaign’s for Tourism in NJ

To coincide with this year’s National Travel and Tourism Week in May 2023, SCA Sunset is launching Explore New Jersey with several new enterprises...

To coincide with this year's National Travel and Tourism Week in May 2023, SCA Sunset is launching Explore New Jersey with several new enterprises to increase readership, visitation, commerce, cutting edge issues, and will work to promote tourism throughout the entire State of New Jersey. The SCA Sunset Entertainment & Media Company announced that Explore New Jersey has launched new marketing campaigns, automated platforms & automated systems along with a major social media and search engine Optimization efforts. 'Visit. Explore. New Jersey.,' unveiled the latest '2023 Explore New Jersey Things to do, best of everything in New Jersey and overall statewide guide on the Explore New Jersey web site (ExploreNewJersey.org & Visit.ExploreNewJersey.org)“As most people are now vaccinated in our state and therefore are eager to explore the state by travelling throughout New Jersey along with tourism being a top priority for the New Jersey statewide economy, I am committed to doing our part at Explore New Jersey and at SCA Sunset to not only ensure its successes we have had over the last few years, I have also been a part of discovering so many destinations that are incredibly fun to check out every day.” “I was glad to approve a companywide budget for marketing and for the ability to keep adding more content daily in order to support communities throughout the state and on a local level,” said Don Lichterman , the Head of SCA Sunset. “This will continue to grow our company to be the best outlet for anything cutting edge while helping our state’s tourism industry grow even more to welcome more visitors to New Jersey.”New Jersey’s tourism, film industry, music scene, arts & culture help the local economy and the local businesses all over the state, and because of the pandemic, more people are driving to vacation and tourist destinations all over New Jersey. And, because New Jersey was only a few of the States that worked with businesses to help them stay afloat during it and throughout 2020, New Jersey is very much poised to grow even more than it has over the last decade and much more than much of the United States according to positive trends in recent years. The National visitation data shows that total trips to or within the state were up 75% in March year-over-year and up 23% compared to Q1 2021.“Explore New Jersey is being set up as a creative way to promote travel to New Jersey and to promote key events, storeowners, small business owners, music events, theatre, arts and culture, the film industry and film festivals in New Jersey and most of all, to show how cutting-edge New Jersey is with things like animal, wildlife, freedoms of choices and gun safety,” said Don Lichterman, Head of the SCA Sunset Entertainment & Media Company. “We are seeing evidence that tourism and travel to New Jersey is up and in particular, we promote unique things in New Jersey like the Great Falls, the Eunice Kennedy Shriver Facility and the New Jersey Special Olympics along with cool things like the Grounds for Culture and of course the 9/11 Memorial.” (Don) Lichterman then says that “major shows are now a constant every year at beaches in three parts of the State which are flourishing these days with bookings of the top music acts on the planet. Which I find to be an awesome new trend that the State allows these days since we never had those types of shows on the beach while I was growing up here in New Jersey.”Explore New Jersey had been started as a directory and a source for filming in New Jersey. It was implemented with the return of New Jersey’s Production Tax Credit after the exit of Gov. Chris Christie. “I saw the Explore Georgia logo all over every production in that state for years and I would just dream about the ability to enter into the film and TV marketplace that same way,” says Don Lichterman about starting the media entity last year. “We will of course use Sunset’s TV Network as a way to create our own productions, however for years, that was my day dream because if not for nothing, they have had some great productions down there in that Atlanta region with some huge successes which I want(ed) to emulate here in New Jersey.”Lichterman also explained that it “looked a gift horse in the mouth so to speak by overlooking the beauty and major things this State has to offer the world.” “For instance,” he says, “Great Falls?” “In Patterson, New Jersey is sick and I lived here my entire life without ever knowing about it. I have seen shows in Passaic at the Capital Theatre as a kid and I never knew about those Falls until the last few years.” Lichterman considers the Great Falls to be one of the best kept secrets in America.Explore New Jersey is powered by traveler sentiment to not only promote and boast about things like the Great Falls, but to also highlight a mix of city, beach, mountain, river, and small-town destinations all over the state, coupling that information with videos, historic imagery with active campaigns and pushes for people in State and for travelers coming to this State to get out and “Explore New Jersey. Literally.” Explore New Jersey also features colorful sections on New Jersey Wine and Wineries, Brewery’s and Beer along with MMA Studios, Gyms and Fitness Centers, Yoga Studios, Supermarkets (Shop Rite, Aldi’s, Acme, Wegmans, more), Dispensary’s, Diners, Restaurants, Breakfast Places, Sports Bar’s, Pizza (New Jersey Pizza joints rated by Dave Portnoy, the Barstool Sports Founder), Sports Teams, Music Venues and so much more.The Directory at Explore New Jersey’s ‘Visit.NewJersey’ campaign and site is split up by Coastal towns and counties along with North, South and the Central areas of New Jersey.