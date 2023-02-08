Ramadan: All Necessary Measures Taken for Normal Supply of Markets (Officials)

MOROCCO, February 8 - All necessary measures have been taken to strengthen the supply and stocks of commodities and secure the supply of markets during the upcoming month of Ramadan, stressed Tuesday the representatives of the various departments and institutions concerned during a meeting held at the Ministry of Interior.

Efforts have also been made, in coordination with the operators of the sectors concerned, to maintain the monitoring in order to prevent and remedy any shortfall in supply that may be identified at the national or territorial level, said the officials during this meeting devoted to the review of the supply situation of markets and prices of consumer goods in the run-up to the holy month of Ramadan.

This meeting was an opportunity to review the supply situation of the markets, the evolution of prices of consumer goods and the measures taken to ensure a sufficient and fluid supply of commodities at the level of the various prefectures and provinces and to strengthen the actions of monitoring, control and regulation of markets in the run-up to this holy month.

According to information provided by officials of departments and institutions that took part in this meeting (Agriculture, Fisheries, Industry and Trade, Energy Transition, ONICL, ONP), the national market should be supplied sufficiently and normally in the run-up and during the next month of Ramadan with various consumer products, especially those that are in high demand, including fruits and vegetables, red and white meats, fish, dairy products, flours and cereal products and pulses, eggs, dates, oils and fats, sugar, tea and coffee, tomato paste and other processed agricultural products, as well as butane gas.

Regarding the prices of consumer goods that are monitored vigilantly, various measures have been taken by the government in order to preserve the purchasing power of citizens and limit price increases of some products that have experienced relatively significant rises in recent months, related mainly to the evolution of prices of raw materials and inputs and imported products as well as the effects of drought that has impacted several production sectors.

MAP:08 February 2023