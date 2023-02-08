Alcohol-infused Ice Cream Market attain a market size of $1.4 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 6.2%

Alcohol-infused Ice Cream Market

The market is expanding as a result of a number of causes, such as the growing impact of Western culture, rising disposable income, & shifting customer tastes.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Market," The alcohol-infused ice cream market was valued at $786.67 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Alcohol-infused ice cream is ice cream that has been mixed with alcohol in an acceptable amount. Around the world, attitudes around alcohol have substantially evolved, and today's consumers are responding favorably to its use. Additionally, alcohol is utilized in the preparation of many foods, and its usage in ice creams has increased. Alcohol-infused items are becoming quite popular all over the world due to the rising popularity of alcohol usage. Plyers operating in Alcohol-infused ice cream are launching products with various flavors such as rum, vodka, wine, and other tastes.

The growth in alcohol flavored food offers an opportunity for the future of the drinks and the food industry (Meziane, 2008). It broadens the spectrum of options available to manufacturers of which there is a constant pressure in mature markets such as Europe, Australia and the United States. New products can build bonds of loyalty with consumers and can increase sales. Alcohol flavored products circumvent most existing alcohol marketing regulations. Consequently, it is expected that the growth in new flavors and of alcoholic flavored food continues in the future.

Global Alcohol-infused ice cream is a emerging product in the global market. Major player of ice cream industry also developing new alcohol frozen product with low alcohol and high alcohol product. Some of the major player in alcohol ice cream market are Buzz Bar, HDIP (Haagen Dazs), Frozen Pints, Snobar Cocktails, Mercer’s Dairy, and Tipsy Scoop. In 2019, Haagen-Dazs has launched new product that combined cocktails and ice cream. The company's primary product development is a series of spirit-inspired ice cream products. Moreover, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Praline Pecan, Irish Cream Brownie, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch, and Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee are other flavors has launched. Furthermore, companies operating Alcohol-infused ice cream are focusing on launching ice creams in various flavors such as Tipsy scoop has also introduced six new flavors as blood orange sparkler sorbet, santa’s cookies and whiskey, drunken ginger bread man, holiday spiced eggnog, candy cane vodka martini, and boozy banana foster.

Owing to alcohol ingredients in the ice cream with more than 3% ABV, the adult below age 21 will not try alcoholic ice cream. In addition, the new flavors launched by Haagen-Dazs have 0.5% alcohol by volume that is less than the average glass of wine or a regular beer which cannot feel a buzz from these boozy treats- and people don’t need an id to buy them. Hence, entry of new players in alcohol-infused ice cream and rising demand for premium frozen products will boost the alcohol-infused ice cream market growth.

The global alcohol ice cream market is categorized into flavors, ABV, distribution channel and region. By flavor, it is classified into beer, rum, vodka and others. on the basis of ABV, it is fragmented into low alcohol and high alcohol. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline store. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, , Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, UAE, South Africa, and Rest Of LAMEA).

The key players profiled in this report include Arctic buzz, Aubi & Ramsa, ben & jerry's homemade, inc, Buzz Bar, LLC., clementine's, dizzy brands, Haagen Dazes, Hardscoop, JENI'S SPLENDID ICE CREAMS, LLC., liq, Mercer's Dairy wine ice cream, New Orleans Ice Cream Company, ODD FELLOWS, POP’d LTD , Proof ice cream, Quore Gelato, Snobar cockails, Speak easy ice creams ltd, Swalt and straw, Tipsy Scoops.

Key findings of the study

By flavor, the beer segment accounted for the highest alcohol-infused ice cream market size in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

By ABV, the low alcohol segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

By distribution channel, the offline store segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

By region, North America occupied maximum.

