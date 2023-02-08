Submit Release
Raytheon Technologies COO to present at Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

ARLINGTON, Va. , Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies RTX Chief Operating Officer Chris Calio will speak at Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward. 

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

