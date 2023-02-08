Pivot Point Consulting Named Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services

Eighth consecutive year as top performer according to KLAS research from client feedback

Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco company, is ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services. This is the eighth consecutive year the firm has been named as a top performer by KLAS Research. The 2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report ranks healthcare IT software and services vendors across numerous market segments, based on feedback from thousands of clients.

"In such a transformative time for the healthcare industry, this recognition from KLAS and our clients demonstrates how we have delivered value and continue to be an innovative force in the marketplace," said Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Pivot Point Consulting, Rachel Marano. "We expect to see continuous growth in the Managed Services space as health systems wrestle with strategic priorities and shifts in the labor markets."

As the global talent landscape continues to shift, significant implications have become apparent for the healthcare industry. Staffing shortages, resource alignment, and balancing a myriad of strategic priorities are just some of the many challenges facing healthcare organizations. Managed Services offer a fresh approach to scaling teams, addressing resource scarcity and controlling hiring costs.

"Now more than ever, health systems are seeking new ways to improve operational efficiencies and maximize revenue," said Vice President, Managed Services for Pivot Point Consulting, Andy Palmer. "Our client partnerships focus on building foundational support to allow them to focus on larger initiatives and overcome the barriers to achieving those goals."

Additional thoughts on how the shifting talent landscape is affecting health systems are available on Pivot Point Consulting's latest blog post.

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and resources through Managed Services, Data & Analytics, EHR, ERP, Advisory, Virtual Care and Cybersecurity services. Its award-winning industry experts deliver Consulting, Managed Services and Talent Solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations. The firm is currently ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services and has been repeatedly recognized as a top performer by KLAS in multiple categories, including #2 Best in KLAS: Partial IT Outsourcing (renamed Managed IT Services in 2023) and Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm in 2022 and #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm in 2020. For more information, visit pivotpointconsulting.com.

