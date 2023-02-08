Open Book Extracts Announces Research Study on Minor Cannabinoids for Relaxation and Calmness

The company is conducting a five-week blinded placebo-controlled trial of OBX cannabinoid formulations developed to enhance relaxation and reduce stress.

ROXBORO, N.C., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), an NSF cGMP and ISO 9001-certified manufacturer of the industry's most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid ingredients and finished products, is pleased to announce the launch of placebo-controlled trial of minor cannabinoid formulations to improve relaxation and calmness.

The most prevalent mental health disorder in the world is anxiety. Globally, an estimated 284 million people experienced anxiety disorders in 2017, with women being diagnosed at twice the rate of men . To address this market need, OBX developed and tested distinct formulas designed to help people (1) unwind (relaxation) and/or (2) clear their mind (calmness).

Based on scientific literature and real-world anecdotal feedback, six active ingredients were selected and formulated to promote two distinct mood states: relaxation and calmness. The cannabinoids selected were CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBDV, and the polyphenols selected were Quercetin and Curcumin. The primary criteria for selecting candidates was evidence of anxiolytic-like effects with minimal sedative-like effects. Secondary criteria included alterations in mood, sleep, and/or cognitive performance.

A randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled evaluation is being conducted to determine the efficacy of these products. Self-reported outcomes will be collected and reported on relaxation and stress. The study will be virtual and with no in-person visits. A secure online software service will allow for anonymous tracking of the real-time experiences of study products.

"Too many people who are struggling with mental health issues also struggle with gaining access to effective, non-pharmaceutical solutions," said Andrea Baillo, OBX Chief Scientific Officer. "The OBX Relaxation Study will test distinct formulations of cannabinoids and other bioactives, to better understand their ability to improve relaxation, stress, and overall well-being."

Since 2019, the OBX business has been deeply rooted in science. It leads pioneering research in fields related to quality of life, health, wellbeing and supply chain resilience. Key initiatives that the OBX has pursued include three clinical studies with Radicle Science, the largest randomized, controlled clinical studies on minor cannabinoids on quality of life outcomes including pain, sleep, and focus; safety and toxicology studies on CBN, CBC, THCV, CBDV; a clinical study on THCV to address acne, in partnership with Dr. Zoe Draelos and Dr. Jeffrey Dover; and university research programs with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine (mechanistic effects of cannabinoids on brain cell functions), Harvard University (Alzheimer's, dementia, bipolar disorder, and depression) FAMU (Cancer), and UC Boulder (Depression / PTSD).

"The OBX team is committed to advancing the science of cannabinoids to improve health, wellness, and quality of life outcomes," shared Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO. "There have been many claims about the benefits of cannabinoids to improve relaxation and mood, without sound scientific evidence to support them. With this and upcoming studies, OBX will continue to validate the efficacy of cannabinoid-enabled products for specific need-state outcomes."

Enrollment for the OBX Relaxation Study is currently open. To learn more about the OBX Relaxation Study and to see if you are eligible to participate, please visit: https://openbookextracts.com/relaxation-study/ .

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is an NSF cGMP and ISO 9001-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace.

