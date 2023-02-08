Trumid Reports January Performance

Electronic bond trading platform announces monthly activity

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced record trade volume, market share, and user participation for the month of January.

January Highlights:

Average daily volume (ADV) more than doubled year-over-year to a record $3.4B , with record overall market share, up 77% versus January 2022 .

, with record overall market share, up 77% versus . Platform activity was driven by the continued growth and engagement of Trumid's client network. A record number of users executed a trade each day in January, up 42% year-over-year with the number of unique bonds traded daily almost doubling year-over-year and month-on-month.

With a busy new issue calendar to start the year, Trumid saw record client engagement in New Issue trading on the platform. Trumid's average market share in new issue bonds was 27%, proving the immediate and real-time value that Trumid can provide in price transparency in grey and new issue markets.

Trumid's Attributed Trading (AT) protocol saw continued growth in activity and breadth of user participation. AT liquidity expanded to 44 dealers, including leading algorithmic liquidity providers, streaming actionable liquidity on more than 13,000 CUSIPs daily. AT is a relationship-based protocol that provides pre-trade price transparency along with quick and efficient workflow solutions to both buy-side and sell-side users.

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at http://www.trumid.com.

Information included in this message does not constitute a trade confirmation or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy/sell securities or any other products. There is no intention to offer products and services in countries or jurisdictions where such an offer would be unlawful under the relevant domestic law. Trumid Financial, LLC is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

