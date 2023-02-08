Celerity Consulting Group Expands to Include Cybersecurity Team

Celerity Consulting Group, LLC, a leading provider of forensic services to corporations, law firms, and government agencies, with expertise in risk assessment, corporate compliance, litigation readiness, data forensics, and litigation support, announces the onboarding of four cybersecurity and e-discovery staff in Washington, D.C., and the emergence of a formal cybersecurity and information governance practice.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerity Consulting Group, LLC, a leading provider of forensic services to corporations, law firms, and government agencies, with expertise in risk assessment, corporate compliance, litigation readiness, data forensics, and litigation support, announces the onboarding of four cybersecurity and e-discovery staff in Washington, D.C., and the emergence of a formal cybersecurity and information governance practice.

Norman Yee, the Chief Operating Officer of Celerity states, "The growing frequency of requests for cybersecurity and data advisory services from Celerity's government and critical infrastructure clients signals the industry's need to address growing business risks. Having served the D.C. market for many years, this new team brings a mix of technology and services that complements Celerity's mission to provide exemplary services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies."

Kenya Parrish-Dixon, Celerity's Vice President and Associate Counsel, added, "Joining the Celerity family provides our team the opportunity to better serve the east coast and D.C. market across multiple facets of the EDRM. Coupled with Celerity's focus on superior communication and customer service, our combined expansive mix of services, technology projects, and talent will provide clients with a powerful mix of hands-on and remote capabilities that are second to none. We look forward to integrating our people, processes, and clients into the Celerity family."

About Celerity Consulting Group, LLC

Celerity Consulting Group, LLC is an information management consulting firm that helps companies, law firms, regulated entities, and public agencies resolve their data management challenges, litigation risk and compliance issues, and restructuring objectives. Celerity's key service areas include cybersecurity, FedRAMP and StateRAMP infrastructure and consulting, information governance, e-discovery and litigation support, forensic data analysis, business and engineering analysis, and expert testimony. With a focus and expertise on the essential critical infrastructure sectors, Celerity offers a range of technology solutions, including industry‐standard tools, a proprietary web‐based document review platform, OLIVER, and custom database development.

Arbor Ridge Partners served as the exclusive M&A advisor and facilitator of this transaction.

About Arbor Ridge Partners

Arbor Ridge Partners is a business broker that focuses on mergers and acquisitions for Legal Technology and Legal Services companies, including litigation support, computer forensics, eDiscovery, legal services, and software companies. With over 100+ years of combined industry experience, legal backgrounds, first-hand industry M&A experience, and deep relationships, Arbor Ridge Partners maximizes value in the purchase and sale of Legal Technology and Legal Services Businesses.

