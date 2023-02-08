TuxCare Launches AlmaCare to Provide Unique Support Services and Compliance Capabilities for AlmaLinux OS

TuxCare, a division of CloudLinux Inc, the main sponsoring company of the AlmaLinux OS Project, today announced the general availability of its new AlmaCare service.

AlmaCare is an enterprise-grade support service explicitly created for AlmaLinux. AlmaLinux OS is an excellent choice for organizations looking for a forever-free stable enterprise-grade Linux distribution. Adding support from AlmaCare allows customers to get the most out of their AlmaLinux systems, as it's delivered by the people who know it best.

AlmaCare delivers an industry-leading OS lifecycle with up to 16 years of support coverage and offers optional but highly valued extensions. Its cybersecurity extension provides automated security patching that enables customers to minimize their vulnerability windows and maintain 100% uptime. At the same time, organizations requiring FIPS-certified deployments or those operating under compliance regimens with similar requirements (e.g., PCI-DSS, HIPAA) will no longer be forced to choose between compliance and security with AlmaCare's FIPS add-on. The FIPS add-on provides regular re-certification of newer OS versions and live security patches that don't touch the cryptographic boundary, and this way do not affect compliance.

AlmaCare also features hourly support bundles for a wide range of packages, including Ceph, Foreman, Ansible, Kubernetes, MariaDB/MySQL, Samba, containers, and many more. TuxCare's expert support staff will walk customers through deployment, integration, optimization, and more. Additionally, pay-as-you-go pricing allows organizations to avoid costly upfront support costs.

"AlmaCare enables enterprises to accelerate security patching, ensure uninterrupted service for their customers, and comply with FIPS 140-3 and other cybersecurity frameworks, including CIS Controls, NIST CSF, PCI-DSS and ISO27001," said Jim Jackson, President and Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. "This powerful offering allows an organization's infrastructure to support operations for as long as needed – and that translates into peace of mind and levels of efficiency that are otherwise not available."

