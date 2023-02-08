Foundant Technologies Introduces New Resources to Help the Philanthropic Community Work Smarter, Not Harder

BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundant Technologies (Foundant), a leader in making philanthropy easier and more impactful through innovative software solutions and exceptional client experiences, launched a quarter-long series of free educational events and resources aimed at helping philanthropic organizations "work smarter, not harder." In partnership with Rachel Myers, a collaborator and strategist with more than 23 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, Foundant created a series of webinars, podcasts, blogs and virtual coffee talks that provide tangible tips and tools to help organizations make space for the work that matters most.

Philanthropic organizations are working tirelessly to improve lives while facing economic uncertainty, staffing shortages and donor hesitancy. In a December 2021 report from the National Council of Nonprofits, nearly half of nonprofits had 20 percent or more of their positions open. At a time when the philanthropic community is seeing a greater demand for services and support, they continue to do more with even less.

"2023 presents an opportunity for the philanthropic sector to collaborate and work together to tackle the challenges in the workplace, as well as to fuel changes that can create a larger collective impact," said Foundant's CEO and co-founder Chris Dahl . "Foundant's innovative software solutions and resources help organizations increase efficiency; focus on their missions; and connect people, organizations and data—creating a larger impact within the philanthropic community."

Foundant's new Work Smarter, Not Harder series offers resources to enable organizations to be more efficient, including:

An educational webinar sharing tips on prioritization, creating great meetings and leveraging technology

Coffee Talks for community foundations, grantmakers and scholarship providers that focus on sharing best practices, discussing workflows and engaging in robust dialogue and idea sharing with others in the philanthropic sector

Podcast episodes offering an opportunity for Rachel and fellow philanthropic thought leaders to dive deeper into the topics of leveraging technology, prioritization, time management, creating great meetings and getting work done

"I've really enjoyed and learned a lot by sitting in on these webinars, and always come away with lots of new ideas," shared Judi Stauffer, a member of Cinnabar Foundation's board of directors. "Your latest program on 'Working Smarter, Not Harder' was an especially good reminder to prioritize and work within our foundation's staff/board capacity…no matter how many great ideas I and others bring to the table!"

In April 2023, Foundant will launch its next quarterly content theme in collaboration with communication expert, speaker and University of Washington professor Erica Mills Barnhart. The upcoming series will offer a new wave of educational resources for the philanthropic community focused on utilizing effective communication tools to build stronger relationships between funders, nonprofits, donors, scholarship providers and board members.

About Foundant Technologies

Foundant Technologies has specialized in making philanthropy easier and more impactful through innovative software solutions and exceptional client experiences since 2007. Passionate about philanthropy, Foundant's team is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of grantmakers, scholarship providers, community foundations and nonprofits to enable change-makers to make the world a better place for all. More than 3,000 funders and nonprofits use Foundant's software to transform their organizations and maximize their impact in the communities they serve.

