iSpecimen Expands Biospecimen Provider Network

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. ISPC ("iSpecimen" or the "Company"), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, today announced that over the course of the second half of 2022, the Company added and onboarded seven new biospecimen providers to the iSpecimen Marketplace®, for both banked and prospectively collected specimens. These new suppliers will allow iSpecimen to improve global access to vital biospecimens and data needed to help advance research in oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases and more.



As part of this network expansion, researchers utilizing the iSpecimen Marketplace® will have access to samples of larger patient populations with diverse phenotypes across the U.S. and Europe. Notably, one of the new suppliers will now provide researchers with access to fresh whole blood in key locations that help ensure quick-turn collection and delivery. Another key supplier is a U.S.-based network of clinical trial groups that prospectively collects various biofluid specimens, including blood, blood-derived specimens and other biofluids from diverse population groups to isolate peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) to streamline custom research projects.

"By tracking and monitoring demand and trends of incoming researcher requests, iSpecimen is able to strategically determine the biggest gaps in specimen procurement and effectively expand our network," said Tracy Curley, CEO of iSpecimen. "Our new sample providers enable broader access to highly sought-after samples and increasingly diverse patient populations and sample types with improved specimen and patient data access. The iSpecimen Marketplace continues to function as a powerful, innovative biospecimen matchmaking platform that researchers and suppliers alike can utilize worldwide to obtain the samples they need to advance essential research. This year, to date, we have already begun establishing new and more robust business and technology criteria for all of our suppliers and we expect further growth in this area throughout 2023. It is encouraging to know that all of these new suppliers have met our more rigorous criteria."

The addition of these seven new biospecimen providers includes both U.S. and European-based biobanks that have access to large patient populations through prospective collections, as well as vast specimen types and diseases. iSpecimen will also be working with a new research center which will provide researchers access to diverse patient populations including Hispanic and African American patients. Patient populations also include OB/GYN and patients being treated for infectious diseases, hypertension, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen ISPC offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements occurs, the Company's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Allison Soss

iSpecimen@kcsa.com