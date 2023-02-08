Submit Release
Quantum eMotion to Attend The Wall Street Conference 2023 on February 7-8 in Miami Beach, Florida

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Quantum eMotion Corp. QNC QNCCF (FSE: 34Q) ("QeM" or the "Company") has been invited to attend The Wall Street Conference 2023 "Billionaires Row" on February 7-8, 2023.

The Wall Street Conference 2023 is an "Invitation Only" event featuring Growth Equities, Industry Leaders and World Class Speakers.

Topics will include Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Critical Minerals, Cybertech/Cleantech, Delivery tech, Fintech, Gaming, Geopolitical Landscape, Impact Investing, National Security, Proptech, Robotics, and Telemedicine.

These events typically bring together business leaders, financial experts, investors, and other professionals to discuss topics related to finance, economics, and investment strategies.

Francis Bellido, CEO and President, will host meetings throughout the event with attendees, family offices, and fund managers.

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please contact:

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 514.956.2525
Email: info@quantumemotion.com
Website: www.quantumemotion.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

