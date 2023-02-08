Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,611 in the last 365 days.

Dominion Energy's Board of Directors Sets 2023 Dividend Rate; Declares Quarterly Dividend of 66.75 Cents

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy D has approved a 2023 dividend rate of $2.67, subject to quarterly determination and declaration by the board.

It also has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on March 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 3, 2023.

This is the 380th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Nov. 3, 2022.

About 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy D, headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energys-board-of-directors-sets-2023-dividend-rate-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-66-75-cents-301741887.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy

You just read:

Dominion Energy's Board of Directors Sets 2023 Dividend Rate; Declares Quarterly Dividend of 66.75 Cents

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.