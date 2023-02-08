Submit Release
Future Electronics Announces New Executive Team

MONTREAL, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Electronics today announced the further strengthening of its global executive team.

Omar Baig, in addition to holding the positions of President and CEO, has become Chairman of the organization effective immediately. Baig joined the Corporation in 2002, in a sales role and progressively assumed multiple roles leading to his current appointment. Most recently, he held the position of Chief Operating Officer for three years.

Omar will be supported by a nine-person multidisciplinary Executive Committee. All strategic decisions will be made by Omar Baig and the Executive Committee.

Executive Team members include Stuart Baily (Supply Chain), YH Chin (Asia), Luc Dufour (Finance, IT), Georgia Genovezos (Digital), Karim Khebere (EMEA), George Maughan (Legal), Jamie Singerman (HR), Karim Yasmine (Marketing), and Julie Belanger (advisory role).

In addition, and as part of a multi-year digital transformation, Julie Belanger has joined the company as Vice President of Transformation, a newly created executive position with responsibility for driving change management, continuous improvement and digital transformation globally.

"Our leadership realizes this has been a challenging week for the Future Electronics team, but I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this company and our wonderful employees. The appointment of these strategic roles further demonstrates our commitment to our customers, suppliers and employees. These appointments clearly support our long-term strategy of adding value to our business partners," said Omar Baig, CEO, President & Chairman.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5,500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Contact Information:
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President – Worldwide
jamie.singerman@futureelectronics.com
(514) 694-7710

