NowVertical Group Commences Trading on the OTCQB in the United States

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) (“NOW” or the “Company”), the vertical intelligence (“VI”) software and solutions company, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol (OTCQB: NOWVF). Trading commences on February 8, 2023.



The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York and is the premier marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for NOW at: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NOWVF/quote.

The Company has applied for DTC eligibility to facilitate trading, settlement, and clearance of its common shares in the U.S. and expects approval shortly.

NOW’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NOW.

The Company has also retained LodeRock Advisors Inc. (“LodeRock”) to provide investor relations and consulting services. Under the Company’s agreement with LodeRock, which will continue until either party has terminated the contract with forty-five (45) days’ notice, the Company will pay LodeRock a monthly fee of C$13,500 for ongoing services.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NOW is the VI software and solutions company growing organically and through acquisition. NOW's VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high-value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:



Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer

e: daren@nowvertical.com

t: (212) 302-0868

or

Glen Nelson, Investor Relations

e: glen@nowvertical.com

t: (403) 763-9797