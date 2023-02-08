BridgeBio Pharma to Participate in February and March Investor Events

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference, Virtual: Tuesday, February 14 th at 2:20 pm ET

Tuesday, February 14 at 2:20 pm ET Goldman Sachs Bus Tour, San Francisco, CA: Wednesday, March 1 st at 8:00 am PT

Wednesday, March 1 at 8:00 am PT Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA: Wednesday, March 8th at 10:30 am ET



To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s fireside chats at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference and the Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference, please visit the “Events” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at http://investor.bridgebio.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the BridgeBio website for 90 days following the event.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

