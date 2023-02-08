Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,631 in the last 365 days.

Purple Biotech Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Expands pipeline with acquisition of new tri-specific antibodies
Data readouts for two lead clinical programs expected in 2023

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. (“Purple Biotech” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class, effective and durable therapies that harness the power of the tumor microenvironment to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced financial results for the year and the three months ended December 31, 2022.

“We are reporting our 2022 financial results which are in line with our plans,” said Gil Efron, Chief Executive Officer of Purple Biotech. “Our end-of-year balance sheet is strong and enables us to execute our strategic plan. We started 2023 by acquiring an innovative platform of tri-specific antibodies and we are looking forward to data readouts from both of our ongoing clinical programs. I believe that our diverse promising pipeline is a good foundation for building a strong and sustainable oncology company.

“During 2022 we enhanced the CM24 trial, reprioritizing its study arms and expanding the design to randomize the study – a good example of the thoughtful, flexible approach we take to drug development. For NT219 we advanced the dose escalation Phase 1 study, both as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab, and have reached the 50mg/kg dose level in both arms. We anticipate reporting clinical data for both CM24 and NT219 during this coming year. We just completed the acquisition of Immunorizon, thus securing a valuable portfolio of multi-specific antibodies that are highly complementary to our existing clinical compounds targeting the tumor microenvironment.”

Business Development, Post-Fiscal 2022

  • Immunorizon Acquisition Expands Company Pipeline

    After the close of the 2022 fiscal year, Purple Biotech expanded its product pipeline through the acquisition of private company Immunorizon Ltd. This acquisition, signed on February 2, 2023, brings a portfolio of potential multi-specific T and NK cell engager oncology therapies that selectively activate the immune response within the tumor microenvironment. The lead asset targets the antigen 5T4, activating both T and NK cells to mount a powerful immune system response against cancer cells; importantly, the compound includes a cleavable capping technology that has the potential to widen the therapeutic index. The acquisition provides Purple Biotech with a technology platform for tri-specific antibody compounds and offers the potential to further expand to additional targets. The Company anticipates bringing the first of these assets to IND filing in approximately two years.

  • Collaboration with Mor Research Applications

    Also after the close of fiscal 2022, Purple Biotech announced on January 3, 2023, a research collaboration with Mor Research Applications, the technology transfer subsidiary of Clalit Healthcare Services. The agreement gives Purple first access to pre-clinical oncology product candidates owned by Mor, including the option to fund early development, in-license selected drug assets and pursue their development and commercialization.

Corporate Updates for 2022

Clinical Studies

  • CM24 Study Design Update (PDAC)

    The Company has amended the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the combination of its monoclonal antibody CM24, a potential new first-in-class mAb that blocks the immune checkpoint CEACAM1 from supporting tumor immune evasion and survival, with the PD-1 inhibitor (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy for patients with 2L metastatic pancreatic cancer (PDAC). The clinical trial design has been amended to randomize the study comparing CM24+nivolumab+standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy against SoC chemotherapy. The study is ongoing, with patients being treated in a run-in portion of the study, which includes up to 18 patients followed by approximately 60 patients in the randomized part of the study. An interim analysis is expected in the second half of 2023 and a topline report on the overall study at the end of 2024.

  • CM24 Presentation at AACR Special Conference

    At the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference: Cancer Metastasis in November, Purple Biotech presented data that provide a rationale for an innovative mechanism of action for CM24. “CM24, a Novel Anti-CEACAM1 mAb, Suppresses Neutrophil Extracellular Trap (NET)-Induced Migration and Metastasis of Cancer Cells” focused on the compound’s activity against neutrophil extracellular traps.

  • NT219 Study Progress (SCCHN)

    In the monotherapy arm of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for NT219, participants are being treated at the 50 mg/kg dose level, which is the last dose to be evaluated for monotherapy treatment. In the combination arm of NT219 + cetuximab, we are now recruiting for the 50 mg/kg dose of NT219. As this trial progresses, Purple Biotech expects to reach the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) this year and enter into the Phase 2 of this study thereafter.

Management Changes

  • In July, Gil Efron transitioned from serving as President and Chief Financial Officer to the Chief Executive Officer position when Isaac Israel stepped down as CEO, while retaining his membership on the Board of Directors and as an advisor to the Company. The Company also welcomed Lior Fhima as Chief Financial Officer in November.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Research and Development Expenses were $16.3 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 38.1%, compared to $11.8 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was mainly due to expenses related to the ongoing NT219 and CM24 clinical trials, including CMC expenses.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses were $6.3 million, compared to $6.1 million in the same period of 2021, an increase of $0.2 million.

Operating Loss was $22.6 million, an increase of $4.7 million, or 26.3%, compared to $17.9 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was mainly due to the increase in research and development expenses.

On a non-IFRS basis (as reconciled below), adjusted operating loss was $20.2 million, an increase of $4.3 million, compared to $15.9 million in the same period of 2021, mainly due to the increased expenses for clinical studies and manufacturing of drugs for these studies.

Net Loss for 2022 was $21.8 million, or $1.20 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $18.5 million, or $1.01 per basic and diluted share, in 2021. The increase in net loss was mainly due to $4.5 million in operating expenses, offset by a decrease of $0.6 million in loss from discontinued operation and an increase in finance income of $0.5 million. Adjusted net loss for the year was $19.6 million, an increase from $15.7 million in the full year of 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, Purple Biotech had cash and cash equivalents, short- and long-term deposits of $31.7 million, compared to $47.4 million on December 31, 2021. This cash position provides a cash runway into the second half of 2024.

During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company sold, under the Open Market Sale Agreement with Jefferies LLC, approximately 543 thousand ADSs, at an average price of $2.65 per ADS. Net proceeds to the Company were approximately $1.3 million, net of issuance expenses.

Financial Results for the three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Research and Development Expenses were $4.8 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 50%, compared to $3.2 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was mainly due to expenses related to the CM24 and NT219 clinical trials and CMC expenses.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses were $1.8 million, compared to $1.5 million in the same period of 2021, an increase of $0.3 million.

Operating Loss was $6.6 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 40.4%, compared to $4.7 million in the same period of 2021.

On a non-IFRS basis (as reconciled below), adjusted operating loss was $5.8 million, an increase of $1.4 million, compared to $4.4 million in the same period of 2021, mainly to increase in R&D expenses offset by other income.

Net Loss for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $6.0 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5.1 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted, in the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net loss was mainly due to an increase in R&D expenses offset by other income and increase in financial income. Adjusted net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $5.4 million, an increase from $4.4 million in the same period of 2021.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company’s oncology pipeline includes NT219, CM24 and IM1240. NT219 is a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. In a Phase 1/2 study of NT219, the Company is currently advancing it in a dose escalation as a monotherapy treatment of solid tumors, and in a dose escalation in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent and metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) or colorectal adenocarcinoma (CRC). These studies will be followed by an expansion phase of NT219 at its recommended Phase 2 level in combination with cetuximab in patients with recurrent and metastatic SCCHN. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, an immune checkpoint protein that supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. The Company is advancing CM24 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The Company has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for the Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab in addition to chemotherapy. IM1240 is a preclinical, conditionally-activated tri-specific antibody that engages both T cells and NK cells to mount a strong, localized immune response within the tumor microenvironment. The third arm specifically targets the Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA) 5T4 that is expressed in a variety of solid tumors and is correlated with advanced disease, increased invasiveness and poor clinical outcomes. IM1240 has a cleavable capping technology that confines the compound’s therapeutic activity to the local tumor microenvironment, and thereby potentially increases the anticipated therapeutic window in patients. The Company’s corporate headquarters are located in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit https://purple-biotech.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release that are forward-looking and not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “seek”, “target”, “will”, “project”, “forecast”, “continue” or “anticipate” or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views, expectations, beliefs or intentions with respect to future events, and are subject to a number of assumptions, involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, as well as uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be significantly different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others, risks relating to: the expected benefits, synergies and costs of the transaction; management plans relating to the transaction; the potential future financial impact of the transaction; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; the expected timing of the completion of the transaction and the parties’ ability to complete the transaction; the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; product development for NT219 and CM24 as well as Immunorizon Ltd.’s portfolio of investigational tri-specific antibody compounds to be acquired; the process by which such early stage therapeutic candidates could potentially lead to an approved drug product is long and subject to highly significant risks, particularly with respect to a joint development collaboration; the fact that drug development and commercialization involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize our pharmaceutical products; the expense, length, progress and results of any clinical trials; the impact of any changes in regulation and legislation that could affect the pharmaceutical industry; the difficulty in receiving the regulatory approvals necessary in order to commercialize our products; the difficulty of predicting actions of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other applicable regulator of pharmaceutical products; the regulatory environment and changes in the health policies and regimes in the countries in which we operate; the uncertainty surrounding the actual market reception to our pharmaceutical products once cleared for marketing in a particular market; the introduction of competing products; patents obtained by competitors; dependence on the effectiveness of our patents and other protections for innovative products; our ability to obtain, maintain and defend issued patents; the commencement of any patent interference or infringement action against our patents, and our ability to prevail, obtain a favorable decision or recover damages in any such action; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions, and other factors that are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our cautionary discussion of risks and uncertainties under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statements and Annual Reports. These are factors that we believe could cause our actual results to differ materially from expected results. Other factors besides those we have listed could also adversely affect us. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date which it is made. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. You are advised, however, to consult any additional disclosures we make in our reports to the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website, https://www.sec.gov.

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:
Lior Fhima
Chief Financial Officer
IR@purple-biotech.com

Media Inquiries:
Harriet Ullman
Vice President, Public Relations and Product Communications
LaVoieHealthScience
hullman@lavoiehealthscience.com

Purple Biotech Ltd.
Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Financial Positions
 
  As of December 31,  
  2022     2021  
  USD
thousands		     USD
thousands		  
           
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents   15,030       10,890  
Short term deposits   16,652       36,310  
Other investments   431       -  
Other current assets   1,143       1,273  
               
Total current assets   33,256       48,473  
               
Non-current assets              
Other investments   -       187  
Right to use assets   467       619  
Fixed assets, net   215       277  
Long term deposits   -       160  
Intangible assets   20,684       20,482  
               
Total non – current assets   21,366       21,725  
               
Total assets   54,622       70,198  
               
Current liabilities              
Lease liability -short term   194       199  
Accounts payable   2,132       1,473  
Other payables   4,732       2,578  
               
Total current liabilities   7,058       4,250  
               
Non-current liabilities              
               
Lease liability   321       550  
Post-employment benefit liabilities   145       292  
               
Total non-current liabilities   466       842  
               
Equity              
               
Share capital, no par value   -       -  
Share premium   126,409       123,951  
Receipts on account of warrants   28,017       28,017  
Capital reserve for share based payment   10,164       8,862  
Capital reserve from transactions with related parties   761       761  
Capital reserve from hedging   (6 )     -  
Capital reserve from transactions with non-controlling interest   (859 )     (859 )
Accumulated loss   (117,575 )     (95,905 )
               
Equity attributable to owners of the Company   46,911       64,827  
Non-controlling interest   187       279  
               
Total equity   47,098       65,106  
               
Total liabilities and equity   54,622       70,198  
               


Purple Biotech Ltd.
Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations
 
  For the year ended     For the three months
ended		  
  December 31,     December 31,  
  2022     2021     2022     2021  
  USD
thousands		     USD
thousands		     USD
thousands		     USD
thousands		  
                       
Revenues   -       -       -       -  
                               
Research and development expenses   16,320       11,827       4,820       3,245  
Sales, general and administrative expenses   6,283       6,107       1,781       1,494  
                               
                               
Operating loss   22,603       17,934       6,601       4,739  
                               
Finance expenses   126       212       18       69  
Finance income   (969 )     (320 )     (576 )     (56 )
                               
Finance (income) expense, net   (843 )     (108     (558 )     13  
                               
Loss for the period from continuing operations   21,760       17,826       6,043       4,752  
                               
Loss from discontinued operation   -       642       -       354  
                               
Loss for the period   21,760       18,468       6,043       5,106  
                               
Other Comprehensive Loss:                              
Items that will be transferred to profit or loss:                              
Loss from cash flow hedges   (6 )     -       11       -  
                               
Total comprehensive loss for the period   21,766       18,468       6,032       5,106  
                               
Loss attributable to:                              
Owners of the Company   21,668       18,384       6,011       5,072  
Non-controlling interests   92       84       32       34  
                               
    21,760       18,468       6,043       5,106  
                               
                               
Total comprehensive loss attributable to                              
Owners of the Company   21,674       18,384       6,000       5,072  
Non-controlling interests   92       84       32       34  
    21,766       18,468       6,032       5,106  
                               
Loss per share date                              
Continuing operations                              
Basic and diluted loss per ADS - USD   1.20       1.01       0.33       0.44  
                               
Number of ADSs used in calculation   18,081,087       17,568,036       18,389,230       17,733,554  
                               
Discontinued operation    
     
Basic and diluted loss (profit) per ADS – USD   -       0.04       -       0.02  
                               
Number of ADSs used in calculation   -       17,568,036       -       17,733,554  
                               


Purple Biotech Ltd.
Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flow
 
    For the year ended     For the three months
ended		  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
    USD
thousands		     USD
thousands		     USD
thousands		     USD
thousands		  
                         
Cash flows from operating activities from continuing operation:                        
Loss for the period from continuing operation     (21,760 )     (17,826 )     (6,043 )     (4,752 )
                                 
Adjustments:                                
Depreciation     201       231       50       61  
Finance expense (income), net     (843 )     (108 )     (558 )     13  
Share-based payments     2,412       2,082       839       305  
                                 
      (19,990 )     (15,621 )     (5,712 )     (4,373 )
                                 
Changes in assets and liabilities:                                
Changes in other current assets     313       (316 )     437       (121 )
Changes in accounts payable     799       266       (735 )     (275 )
Changes in other payables     2,132       573       1,637       1,199  
Changes in post-employment benefit liabilities     11       27       159       27  
                                 
      3,255       550       1,498       830  
                                 
Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operation     (16,735 )     (15,071 )     (4,214 )     (3,543 )
                                 
Cash flows from investing activities from continuing operation:                                
Acquisition of intangible asset     (202 )     -       -       -  
Decrease in deposits     19,818       13,162       7,999       4,997  
Interest received     324       359       -       62  
Acquisition of fixed assets     (26 )     (115 )     -       -  
                                 
Net cash provided by investing activities from continuing operation     19,914       13,406       7,999       5,059  
                                 
Cash flows from financing activities from continuing operation:                                
Proceeds from issuance of ADSs     1,498       564       186       564  
ADS issuance expenses paid     (152 )     (24 )     (38 )     (23 )
Proceeds from exercise of warrants     -       1,200       -       -  
Repayment of lease liability     (165 )     (153 )     (41 )     (41 )
Interest paid     (67 )     (75 )     (18 )     (21 )
                                 
Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operation     1,114       1,512       89       479  
                                 



Purple Biotech Ltd.
Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flow (cont’d)
 
 
    For the year ended   For the three months
ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2022     2021   2022   2021
    USD
thousands		     USD
thousands		   USD
thousands		   USD
thousands
                   
Cash flows in respect of discontinued operation as follows:                  
                   
Net cash used in operating activities     -     (374 )   -     (374 )
Net cash from investing activities     -     -     -     -  
Net cash from financing activities     -     -     -     -  
                       
Net cash used in discontinued operation     -     (374 )   -     (374 )
                       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     4,293     (333 )   3,874     1,785  
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period     10,890     11,247     11,074     9,117  
Effect of translation adjustments on cash and equivalents     (153 )   (24 )   82     (12 )
                       
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period     15,030     10,890     15,030     10,890  
                           


Purple Biotech Ltd.
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial Results
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Loss
 
    For the year ended   For the three months
ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2022
 		  2021     2022     2021  
    USD thousands   USD thousands   USD thousands   USD thousands
                 
Operating loss for the year   22,603     17,934     6,601     4,739  
Less ESOP expenses   (2,412 )   (2,082 )   (839 )   (305 )
                         
    20,191     15,852     5,762     4,434  


Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss
 
    For the year ended   For the three months
ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
    USD thousands     USD thousands   USD thousands     USD thousands
                     
Net loss for the year   21,760     18,468     6,043     5,106  
Less warrant expenses   -     -     -     -  
Less ESOP expenses   (2,412 )   (2,082 )   (839 )   (305 )
Less (loss) from discontinued operation   -     (642 )   -     (354 )
Less finance income from financial instruments   244     -     244     -  
                     
    19,592     15,744     5,448     4,447  
                         

Primary Logo

You just read:

Purple Biotech Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.