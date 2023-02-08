PolyPid Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Following Positive Communication with the FDA, Regulatory Pathway Clarified for D-PLEX 100 for Prevention of Abdominal Colorectal Surgical Site Infections

Company Expects to Resume Patient Recruitment in Q2 2023 into Ongoing SHIELD II Trial, which will be Enriched with Approximately 550 Additional Patients to Complete Clinical Testing for Potential NDA

Top-line Results from SHIELD II Trial Anticipated mid-2024

Conference Call Scheduled for Today at 8:30 AM ET

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

Clarified regulatory pathway toward a potential New Drug Application (NDA) submission for D-PLEX 100 following a positive Type D meeting communication with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the SHIELD I Phase 3 study data. FDA acknowledged that the SHIELD I results may provide supportive evidence in patients with large surgical incisions (>20 cm) and recommended that the Company conduct an additional study to support an NDA submission. FDA stated that the ongoing SHIELD II study could potentially serve as such study.

following a positive Type D meeting communication with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the SHIELD I Phase 3 study data. SHIELD II patient recruitment is expected to resume in the second quarter of 2023 with the enrollment of an estimated 550 additional patients. Total recruitment time into the study is anticipated to be approximately 12 months and top-line results are expected mid-2024. Unblinded interim analysis is planned to be conducted once approximately 400 patients complete their 30-day follow-up.

Announced publication of a post-hoc analysis of patients with one or more risk factors based on data from the previously completed Phase 2 study of D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of SSIs in abdominal surgery in the American Journal of Surgery.

for the prevention of SSIs in abdominal surgery in the American Journal of Surgery. Presented Phase 2 clinical data for D-PLEX 100 at the first triennial International Orthopaedic Trauma Association meeting.

“We are thrilled to now have a clear regulatory pathway to possible approval of D-PLEX 100 in the U.S. following confirmation from the FDA that the ongoing SHIELD II trial can potentially be used to complete our clinical testing,” stated Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad, PolyPid’s Chief Executive Officer. “Importantly, the ability to leverage the SHIELD II study will significantly reduce the time and resources needed to finalize the clinical study as compared to having to initiate a new trial. We look forward to resuming patient recruitment in the second quarter.”

“We view SHIELD II as a de-risked Phase 3 trial given the more focused patient population with large incisions in which we have already generated highly positive data in SHIELD I, and the fact that it will not be conducted within tight COVID-19 related restrictions,” continued Ms. Czaczkes Akselbrad. “The recruitment of the additional 550 patients into SHIELD II is expected to take approximately 12 months and the top-line results are anticipated in mid-2024.”

Financial results for three months ended December 31, 2022

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $4.7 million, compared to $9.6 million in the same three month period of 2021. The decrease in R&D expenses resulted primarily from the completion of the SHIELD I Phase 3 clinical trial.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $1.6 million, compared to $2.9 million for the same period of 2021.

Marketing and business development expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $0.4 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period of 2021.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company had a net loss attributable to ordinary shares of $6.5 million, or ($0.32) per share, compared to a net loss of $13.5 million, or ($0.72) per share, in the three-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022

R&D expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $28.0 million, compared to $30.6 million in 2021. The decrease in R&D expenses resulted primarily from the completion of the SHIELD I Phase 3 clinical trial.

G&A expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $8.0 million, compared to $9.6 million for 2021.

Marketing and business development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $2.9 million, compared to $3.0 million for 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company had a net loss attributable to ordinary shares of $39.5 million, or ($2.03) per share, compared to a net loss of $42.6 million, or ($2.28) per share, for 2021.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and deposits in the amount of $12.6 million, compared to $32.2 million at December 31, 2021. PolyPid expects that this cash balance will be sufficient to fund operations well into the third quarter of this year.





About SHIELD II

SHIELD II (Surgical site Hospital acquired Infection prEvention with Local D-PLEX) is a prospective, multinational, randomized, double blind Phase 3 trial designed to assess the efficacy and safety of D-PLEX 100 administered concomitantly with standard of care (SoC), compared to SoC alone arm, in the prevention of post abdominal-surgery incisional infection in patients undergoing surgeries with incisions greater than 20 cm. The primary endpoint of the trial is measured by the proportion of subjects with either an SSI event as determined by a blinded and independent adjudication committee, reintervention, or mortality for any reason within 30 days post-surgery. Patient safety will be monitored for an additional 30 days. The trial will enroll patients in centers in the United States, Europe and Israel.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,552 $ 9,819 Restricted cash 511 397 Short-term deposits 4,042 22,384 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,089 2,211 Total current assets 14,194 34,811 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 9,247 8,761 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,431 - Other long-term assets 99 663 Total long-term assets 11,777 9,424 Total assets $ 25,971 $ 44,235

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

December 31, 2022 2021 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 4,024 $ - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,517 3,940 Trade payables 1,141 4,136 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 959 - Total current liabilities 8,641 8,076 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 7,574 - Deferred revenues 2,548 - Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,173 - Other liabilities 174 199 Total long-term liabilities 11,469 199 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares with no par value -

Authorized: 47,800,000 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021; Issued and outstanding: 19,851,833 and 18,756,570 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 220,273 210,847 Accumulated deficit (214,412 ) (174,887 ) Total shareholders' equity 5,861 35,960 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,971 $ 44,235

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2020 Operating expenses: Research and development, net $ 27,990 $ 30,553 $ 16,954 Marketing and business development 2,888 2,983 1,614 General and administrative 8,010 9,609 7,704 Operating loss 38,888 43,145 26,272 Financial (income) expense, net 540 (544 ) 10,597 Loss before income tax 39,428 42,601 36,869 Income tax expense 97 - - Net loss 39,525 42,601 36,869 Deemed dividend - - 2,114 Net loss attributable to Ordinary shares $ 39,525 $ 42,601 $ 38,983 Basic and diluted net loss per Ordinary share $ 2.03 $ 2.28 $ 4.48 Weighted average number of Ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted loss per share 19,426,692 18,721,528 9,582,405

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)