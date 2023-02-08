Brookfield Asset Management Announces Strong Fourth Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Distributable Earnings of $2.1 billion for the Year



Raised a Record $93 billion of Capital in 2022

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Connor Teskey, President, stated, “We are pleased to announce our first quarterly results as a public company. Our asset management business delivered strong performance in the fourth quarter, finishing the year with record capital raised of $93 billion, driving $2.1 billion of annual distributable earnings. As we head into 2023, we expect strong growth in fee-related earnings, benefiting from a full year contribution from our latest flagship funds, along with two of our follow-on flagship funds expected to be in the market soon. Our complementary strategies continue to attract significant capital, and we are confident we will see attractive investment opportunities this year across the risk and return spectrum.”

Operating Results

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 19 $ — $ 19 $ —

Net income for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. totaled $19 million for the quarter and $19 million for the year. Net income for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. reflects results for 25% of the asset management business from the period December 9, 2022, when Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. acquired its share of the asset management business, until December 31, 2022.

In order to provide meaningful comparative information, the following discussion relates to full year results on a 100% basis for our asset management business. For clarity, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. owns 25% of this business and 75% is owned by Brookfield Corporation.

Brookfield Asset Management1



For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Fee-Related Earnings2 $ 576 $ 534 $ 2,108 $ 1,827 Taxes (35 ) (18 ) (98 ) (58 ) Add back: equity-based compensation costs and other 28 23 86 123 Distributable Earnings2 $ 569 $ 539 $ 2,096 $ 1,892 Fee-related Earnings Per share $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 1.29 $ 1.12 Distributable Earnings Per share 0.35 0.33 1.28 1.16 Net income post-distribution $ 84 $ — $ 84 $ — Net income 504 557 1,915 1,851

1. Reflects full period results unless otherwise noted on a 100% basis for our asset management business, being Brookfield Asset Management ULC and its subsidiaries, including its share of the asset management activities of Oaktree Capital Management (“Oaktree”).

2. See Reconciliation of Net Income to Fee-Related Earnings and Distributable Earnings on page 6 and Non-GAAP and Performance Measures section on page 8.

Distributable earnings for our asset management business were $569 million for the quarter and $2.1 billion for the year. Fee-related earnings made up approximately 100% of distributable earnings for both the quarter and the year. Record fundraising levels and strong capital deployment activities drove fee-related earnings of $2.1 billion, representing an increase of 26% compared to the prior year quarter, excluding performance fees.

Operating Highlights

We raised a record $93 billion of capital last year. Fee-bearing capital was $418 billion at the end of the year, an increase of approximately $11 billion during the quarter and $54 billion or 15% over the past year.

During the quarter, we held additional closes for our fifth flagship infrastructure fund and our sixth flagship private equity fund which now stand at approximately $22 billion and $9 billion, respectively. We expect final closes for both funds in the coming months. In November, we launched fundraising for our twelfth opportunistic credit flagship fund and expect a first close very soon. In February of this year, we launched fundraising for our fifth real estate flagship fund and should have a first close in the coming months. Our transition fund continues to find a significant amount of investment opportunities and is already over 50% invested or committed.

Over the year, we raised $12 billion of capital across a variety of perpetual funds, including our supercore perpetual infrastructure fund and our perpetual real estate funds. We also held a subsequent close for our third infrastructure debt fund, which now stands at nearly $4 billion. In addition, we raised $6 billion of co-investment capital across our long-term private funds, giving our investors the flexibility to receive additional exposure to certain investments alongside our private funds.

The above increases in fee-bearing capital contributed to a 26% increase in fee-related earnings over the last twelve months, excluding performance fees.

Fee-related earnings were $576 million for the quarter and $2.1 billion for the year. We have approximately $40 billion of additional committed but un-invested capital across our strategies that will earn approximately $400 million of fees annually once deployed.

Fee-related earnings margins before performance fees, at our share were 60% for the quarter and 58% for the year. This represented a 2% increase for both the quarter, and the year, compared to the prior year periods.

The increase in margins over the quarter and the year was driven by the scaling of our flagship funds and benefit of capital deployed across new strategies during the year.

We invested and/or committed $81 billion of capital to new investments during the year.

Notable acquisitions include the closing of our infrastructure business’ partnership with Intel to fund half of a $30 billion investment in a semi-conductor facility being built in Arizona; our private equity business closed the acquisition of Nielsen, a leading audience measurement business, for $16 billion this quarter; and our renewable power and transition business entered into an $8 billion partnership agreement with Cameco to own Westinghouse. We continue to find opportunities to invest at large-scale for value, resulting in swift deployment of our capital within our current funds, accelerating our plans to launch new vintages.

As at December 31, 2022, we had $91 billion of capital available to deploy into new investments.

Total investable capital includes approximately $3.2 billion of cash, financial assets and undrawn lines of credit, as well as $87 billion of uncalled fund commitments. We have zero debt and $300 million on undrawn credit facilities. We established our normal course issuer bid in January, allowing us to repurchase shares opportunistically as necessary.

Strategic Initiatives

On December 12, 2022, we successfully completed the listing of 25% of our asset management business and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BAM”, giving investors access to one of the world’s largest and most diversified, pure-play alternative asset managers.

Regular Dividend Declaration & Establishment of Dividend Reinvestment Program

The Board of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.32 per share, payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on February 28, 2023. This dividend rate was announced on December 6, 2022.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. recently established a dividend reinvestment program, allowing investors to elect to automatically reinvest their dividends into shares.







Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

Statements of Financial Position

Unaudited

(US$ millions)

December 31 December 31 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1 $ — Investments 2,377 — Accounts receivable and other 782 — Total Assets $ 3,160 $ — Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Accounts payable and other $ 783 $ — Common Equity 2,377 — Non-controlling interest — — Total common equity and non-controlling interest $ 3,160 $ —





Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

Statements of Operating Results

Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Equity accounted income $ 21 $ — $ 21 $ — Other expenses (2 ) — (2 ) — Net income $ 19 $ — $ 19 $ — Net income attributable to: Common shareholders $ 19 $ — $ 19 $ — Non-controlling interests — — — — $ 19 $ — $ 19 $ — Net income per share Diluted $ 0.05 $ — $ 0.05 $ — Basic 0.05 — 0.05 —





Brookfield Asset Management

Statements of Financial Position

Unaudited

(US$ millions)

December 31 December 31 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,545 $ 2,494 Accounts receivable and other 2,903 7,130 Investments 5,097 9,305 Deferred income tax assets 1,346 2,268 Total Assets $ 12,891 $ 21,197 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Accounts payable and other $ 2,702 $ 10,239 Corporate borrowings — 461 Deferred tax liabilities 681 700 Total common equity 9,508 9,797 Total Liabilities and common equity $ 12,891 $ 21,197

Note: Reflects balances on a 100% basis for our asset management business, being Brookfield Asset Management ULC and its subsidiaries, as well as its share of the asset management activities of Oaktree Capital Management (“Oaktree”). Presented net of inter-corporate balances for amounts attributable to Brookfield Corporation through tracking shares.







Brookfield Asset Management

Statements of Operating Results

Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Management fee revenues Base management and advisory fees $ 700 $ 523 $ 2,500 $ 1,951 Incentive distributions 84 76 335 315 Performance fees — 78 — 157 Total management fee revenues 784 677 2,835 2,423 Carried interest income 297 169 490 348 Other revenues 36 22 302 316 Share of income from equity accounted investments and other (159 ) 167 132 499 Total revenues and other income 958 1,035 3,759 3,586 Expenses Compensation, operating, and general and administrative expenses (205 ) (271 ) (1,017 ) (1,020 ) Carried interest related expenses (66 ) (40 ) (200 ) (211 ) Income before taxes 687 724 2,542 2,355 Income tax expense (183 ) (167 ) (627 ) (504 ) Net income $ 504 $ 557 $ 1,915 $ 1,851 Net income attributable to Brookfield Asset Management ULC $ 504 $ 557 $ 1,915 $ 1,851 Net income per share Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 1.17 $ 1.13 Basic 0.31 0.34 1.17 1.13

Note: Reflects balances on a 100% basis for our asset management business, being Brookfield Asset Management ULC and its affiliates. Presented net of inter-corporate balances for amounts attributable to Brookfield Corporation through tracking shares.





SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FEE-RELATED EARNINGS AND DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS

Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 504 $ 557 $ 1,915 $ 1,851 Add or subtract the following: Provision for taxes1 183 167 627 504 Depreciation, amortization and other2 4 5 13 11 Carried interest allocations and expense3 (231 ) (129 ) (290 ) (137 ) Interest expense paid to related parties4 21 45 154 171 Interest and dividend revenue4 (32 ) (11 ) (258 ) (293 ) Share of income (loss) from equity accounted investments5 49 (74 ) (146 ) (161 ) Fee-Related Earnings of Oaktree at our share5 65 60 252 251 Other income and expenses4 13 (86 ) (159 ) (370 ) Fee-related earnings 576 534 2,108 1,827 Taxes (35 ) (18 ) (98 ) (58 ) Equity based compensation expense and other6 28 23 86 123 Distributable earnings $ 569 $ 539 $ 2,096 $ 1,892

This adjustment removes the impact of income tax provisions on the basis that we do not believe this item reflects the present value of the actual tax obligations that we expect to incur over the long-term due to the substantial deferred tax assets of our asset management business. This adjustment removes the depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, which are non-cash in nature and therefore excluded from fee-related earnings. This adjustment removes carried interest allocations and the associated compensation expense, which is excluded from Fee-Related Earnings as these items are non-cash in nature. These adjustments remove other income and expenses associated with non-cash fair value changes and remove interest and charges paid or received related to intercompany or related party loans. These adjustments remove our share of Oaktree’s non-cash items, including items 1) to 4) above and include our share of Oaktree’s fee-related earnings. This adjustment adds back equity-based compensation as it is excluded from distributable earnings.

Additional Information

The Letter to Shareholders and the company’s Supplemental Information for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, contain further information on the company’s strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on the company’s website.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, which have been prepared using US GAAP, as issued by the U.S. SEC. The amounts have not been audited by Brookfield’s external auditor.

Brookfield’s Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our dividends can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Quarterly Earnings Call Details

Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield Asset Management’s 2022 Year End Results as well as the Shareholders’ Letter and Supplemental Information on Brookfield’s website under the Reports & Filings section at www.bam.brookfield.com .

To participate in the Conference Call today at 10:00 a.m. EST, please pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfd03201497c24652b31111cccfdbffbe. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN. The Conference Call will also be Webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/bamQ4-2022. For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available until May 9, 2023. To access this rebroadcast, please visit:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfd03201497c24652b31111cccfdbffbe.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $800 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com or contact:

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures

This news release and accompanying financial information are based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“US GAAP”), as issued by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Distributable Earnings (“DE”), which is referring to the sum of its fee-related earnings, realized carried interest, realized principal investments, interest expense, and general and administrative expenses; excluding equity-based compensation costs and depreciation and amortization. The most directly comparable measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of our asset management business for distributable earnings is net income. This provides insight into earnings received by the company that are available for distribution to common shareholders or to be reinvested into the business.

We use FRE and DE to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield’s business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find these measures of value to them.

We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are calculated and presented using methodologies other than in accordance with US GAAP. These financial measures, which include FRE and DE, should not be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, similar financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. We caution readers that these non-GAAP financial measures or other financial metrics are not standardized under US GAAP and may differ from the financial measures or other financial metrics disclosed by other businesses and, as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and entities.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-GAAP measures in our filings available at www.bam.brookfield.com .

