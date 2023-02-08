Green Thumb Industries Publishes Inaugural Social Impact Report

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries, today announced the release of its inaugural Social Impact Report, which provides an overview of the Company’s most recent initiatives across its four “Growing for Good" pillars: Community Engagement; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Restorative Justice; and Environmental Stewardship.



“Creating a positive impact in communities has been a core part of Green Thumb’s mission since our founding. Cannabis has the power to spread positivity in endless ways, and our goal is to amplify that impact through our Growing for Good program,” said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “While I am incredibly proud of our progress, there is still a lot to be done. We are committed to building on our efforts and look forward to sharing our continued progress.”

Since 2021, Green Thumb has given more than $3.5 million to organizations nationwide through grants, retail giving programs, cannabis education scholarships, and efforts to increase voter participation in support of cannabis policy reform. Other highlights from Green Thumb’s Social Impact Report include:

Community Engagement: Empowered Green Thumb team members with resources needed to support and volunteer with local nonprofits, contributing nearly $600,000 to community organizations nationwide through retail giving programs.

To view the full report, please visit https://www.gtigrows.com/social-impact-report.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 18 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 3,800 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 list in 2021 and 2022 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

