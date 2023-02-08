Submit Release
Cerence Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

  • Strong Core Business drives revenue and profitability
  • Cerence Co-Pilot wins four more customers, including two win-backs
  • Cerence Ride wins three more design awards for two-wheelers
  • Investor Day sets “Destination Next” long-term growth strategy

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today reported its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Results Summary (1)

(in millions, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended  
    December 31,  
    2022       2021    
GAAP Revenue     $83.7         $94.4    
GAAP Gross Margin       68.7 %         74.3 %  
Non-GAAP Gross Margin       70.4 %         77.5 %  
GAAP Operating Margin       -2.4 %         24.3 %  
Non-GAAP Operating Margin       20.5 %         36.8 %  
GAAP Net (Loss) Income     $(2.2 )       $19.0    
Non-GAAP Net Income     $14.2         $25.3    
Adjusted EBITDA     $19.7         $36.9    
Adjusted EBITDA Margin       23.5 %         39.1 %  
GAAP Net (Loss) Income per Share - diluted     $(0.05 )       $0.47    
Non-GAAP Net Income per Share - diluted     $0.36         $0.59    

(1)   Please refer to the “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in this release for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Stefan Ortmanns, Chief Executive Officer at Cerence, commented, “We had a strong start to the fiscal year with revenue higher than projected in the core business due to stronger than expected contributions from connected services, professional services, and fixed contracts. The amount of fixed contracts are within the framework of the $40M targeted for the full fiscal year. Consumption of fixed contracts were lower than expected as well. The higher revenue for the quarter resulted in better-than-expected financial results.”

“We had a number of key design wins in the quarter in both the automotive and two-wheeler markets, including two win-backs from competitors,” continued Ortmanns. “These wins for Cerence Co-Pilot and Cerence Ride are important indicators of our future growth and our ability to meet the multi-year targets we set forth at our investor day event.”

“While our customers are still navigating a cloudy macro environment due to issues such as semiconductor shortages, we remain confident in our full-year guidance. We remain focused on innovation, execution and delivery as we march toward Destination Next for Cerence,” Ortmanns concluded.

Cerence Key Performance Indicators

To help investors gain further insight into the Cerence business and its performance, management provides a set of key performance indicators that includes:

Key Performance Indicator1   Q1FY23  
Percent of worldwide auto production with Cerence Technology (TTM)   52%  
Average contract duration - years (TTM):   6.8  
Repeatable software contribution (TTM):   73%  
Change in number of Cerence connected cars shipped2(TTM over prior year TTM)   (7%)  
Change in billings per car3(TTM over prior year TTM) (excludes Legacy contract4)   (2%)  

(1) Please refer to the “Key Performance Indicators” included elsewhere in this release for more information regarding the definition and our use of key performance indicators.
(2) Based on IHS Markit data, global auto production increased 6% over the same time period ended on December 31, 2022.
(3) The billings per car KPI has been modified to exclude professional services in the calculation.
(4) Legacy contract is a connected services contract with Toyota acquired by Nuance through a 2013 acquisition.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

For the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2023, revenue is expected to be in the range of $64 million to $68 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of approximately $1 million to $4 million.

For the full fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, the company has raised the low end of the initial guidance with revenue now expected to be in the range of $275 million to $290 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of approximately $27 million to $34 million.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance excludes acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and other costs.

Additional details regarding guidance will be provided during the earnings call.

First Quarter Conference Call

The company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time/5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using the following link: Register Here

Webcast access will also be available on the Investor Information section of the company’s website at https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources.

A replay of the webcast can be accessed by visiting our website 90 minutes following the conference call at https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation regarding: Cerence’s future performance, results and financial condition; expected growth; multi-year targets; opportunities; business, industry and market trends; strategy regarding fixed contracts and its impact on financial results; backlog; demand for Cerence products; innovation and new product offerings; cost efficiency initiatives; and management’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends” or “estimates” or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including but not limited to: the highly competitive and rapidly changing market in which we operate; adverse conditions in the automotive industry, the related supply chain and semiconductor shortage, or the global economy more generally; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers’ businesses; the impact of the war in Ukraine on our and our customers’ businesses; our ability to control and successfully manage our expenses and cash position; escalating pricing pressures from our customers; the impact on our business of the transition to a lower level of fixed contracts, including the failure to achieve such a transition; our failure to win, renew or implement service contracts; the cancellation or postponement of existing contracts; the loss of business from any of our largest customers; effects of customer defaults; our inability to successfully introduce new products, applications and services; our strategy to increase cloud offerings; the inability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; disruptions arising from transitions in management personnel; cybersecurity and data privacy incidents; fluctuating currency rates and interest rates; inflation; and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing the non-GAAP information in addition to the GAAP presentation, allows investors to view the financial results in the way management views the operating results. We further believe that providing this information allows investors to not only better understand our financial performance, but more importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. The non-GAAP information should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning for future periods. While our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance their understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance, our management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial statements.

Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial statements, allows for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance. In assessing the overall health of the business during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, our management has either included or excluded the following items in general categories, each of which is described below.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Cerence Inc. before net income (loss) attributable to income tax (benefit) expense, other income (expense) items, net, depreciation and amortization expense, and excluding acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and other costs, net or impairment charges related to fixed and intangible assets and gains or losses on the sale of long-lived assets, if any. From time to time we may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA the impact of events, gains, losses or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. Other income (expense) items, net include interest expense, interest income, and other income (expense), net (as stated in our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations). Our management and Board of Directors use this financial measure to evaluate our operating performance. It is also a significant performance measure in our annual incentive compensation programs. 

Restructuring and other costs, net.

Restructuring and other charges, net include restructuring expenses as well as other charges that are unusual in nature, are the result of unplanned events, and arise outside the ordinary course of our business such as employee severance costs, costs for consolidating duplication facilities, and separation costs directly attributable to the Cerence business becoming a standalone public company.

Acquisition-related costs, net.

In the past, we have completed a number of acquisitions, which result in operating expenses, which would not otherwise have been incurred. We provide supplementary non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain transition, integration and other acquisition-related expense items resulting from acquisitions, to allow more accurate comparisons of the financial results to historical operations, forward looking guidance and the financial results of less acquisitive peer companies. We consider these types of costs and adjustments, to a great extent, to be unpredictable and dependent on a significant number of factors that are outside of our control. Furthermore, we do not consider these acquisition-related costs and adjustments to be related to the organic continuing operations of the acquired businesses and are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired assets. In addition, the size, complexity and/or volume of past acquisitions, which often drives the magnitude of acquisition related costs, may not be indicative of the size, complexity and/or volume of future acquisitions. By excluding acquisition-related costs and adjustments from our non-GAAP measures, management is better able to evaluate our ability to utilize our existing assets and estimate the long-term value that acquired assets will generate for us. We believe that providing a supplemental non-GAAP measure, which excludes these items allows management and investors to consider the ongoing operations of the business both with, and without, such expenses.

These acquisition-related costs fall into the following categories: (i) transition and integration costs; (ii) professional service fees and expenses; and (iii) acquisition-related adjustments. Although these expenses are not recurring with respect to past acquisitions, we generally will incur these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions. These categories are further discussed as follows:

(i) Transition and integration costs. Transition and integration costs include retention payments, transitional employee costs, and earn-out payments treated as compensation expense, as well as the costs of integration-related activities, including services provided by third-parties.
(ii) Professional service fees and expenses. Professional service fees and expenses include financial advisory, legal, accounting and other outside services incurred in connection with acquisition activities, and disputes and regulatory matters related to acquired entities.
(iii) Acquisition-related adjustments. Acquisition-related adjustments include adjustments to acquisition-related items that are required to be marked to fair value each reporting period, such as contingent consideration, and other items related to acquisitions for which the measurement period has ended, such as gains or losses on settlements of pre-acquisition contingencies.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets.

We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from non-GAAP expense and income measures. These amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Providing a supplemental measure which excludes these charges allows management and investors to evaluate results “as-if” the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired and, therefore, provides a supplemental measure of performance in which our acquired intellectual property is treated in a comparable manner to our internally developed intellectual property. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expenses, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.

Non-cash expenses.

We provide non-GAAP information relative to the following non-cash expenses: (i) stock-based compensation; and (ii) non-cash interest. These items are further discussed as follows:        

i) Stock-based compensation. Because of varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types, we exclude stock-based compensation from our operating results. We evaluate performance both with and without these measures because compensation expense related to stock-based compensation is typically non-cash and awards granted are influenced by the Company’s stock price and other factors such as volatility that are beyond our control. The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. As such, we do not include such charges in operating plans. Stock-based compensation will continue in future periods.
ii) Non-cash interest. We exclude non-cash interest because we believe that excluding this expense provides management, as well as other users of the financial statements, with a valuable perspective on the cash-based performance and health of the business, including the current near-term projected liquidity. Non-cash interest expense will continue in future periods.

Other expenses.

We exclude certain other expenses that result from unplanned events outside the ordinary course of continuing operations, in order to measure operating performance and current and future liquidity both with and without these expenses. By providing this information, we believe management and the users of the financial statements are better able to understand the financial results of what we consider to be our organic, continuing operations. Included in these expenses are items such as other charges (credits), net, losses from extinguishment of debt, and changes in indemnification assets corresponding with the release of pre-spin liabilities for uncertain tax positions.

Adjustments to income tax provision.

Adjustments to our GAAP income tax provision to arrive at non-GAAP net income is determined based on our non-GAAP pre-tax income. Additionally, as our non-GAAP profitability is higher based on the non-GAAP adjustments, we adjust the GAAP tax provision to remove valuation allowances and related effects based on the higher level of reported non-GAAP profitability. We also exclude from our non-GAAP tax provision certain discrete tax items as they occur.

Bookings.

Bookings is defined as the amount of revenue we expect to earn from an agreement with our customers for products and services. To count as a booking, we expect there to be persuasive evidence of an arrangement, which may be evidenced by a legally binding document or documents, and that the collectability of the amounts payable under the arrangement are reasonably assured. The revenue we may actually recognize from our estimated bookings is subject to multiple factors, including but not limited to the timing of satisfying performance obligations, potential terminations, or changes in the scope of programs utilizing our technology and currency fluctuations. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure.

Key Performance Indicators

We believe that providing key performance indicators (“KPIs”) allows investors to gain insight into the way management views the performance of the business. We further believe that providing KPIs allows investors to better understand information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. KPIs should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In assessing the performance of the business during the three months ended December 31, 2022, our management has reviewed the following KPIs, each of which is described below:

  • Percent of worldwide auto production with Cerence Technology: The number of Cerence enabled cars shipped as compared to IHS Markit car production data.
  • Average contract duration: The weighted average annual period over which we expect to recognize the estimated revenues from new license and connected contracts signed during the quarter, calculated on a trailing twelve months (“TTM”) basis and presented in years.
  • Repeatable software contribution: The percentage of repeatable revenues as compared to total GAAP revenue in the quarter on a TTM basis. Repeatable revenues are defined as the sum of License and Connected Services revenues.
  • Change in number of Cerence connected cars shipped: The year over year change in the number of cars shipped with Cerence connected solutions. Amounts calculated on a TTM basis.
  • Growth in billings per car: The rate of growth calculated from the average billings per car based on a TTM basis, excluding professional services, legacy contract and adjusted for prepay usage.

See the tables at the end of this press release for non-GAAP reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 450 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.    

Contact Information

Rich Yerganian
Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 617-987-4799
Email: richard.yerganian@cerence.com


CERENCE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended  
    December 31,  
    2022     2021  
Revenues:            
License   $ 45,417     $ 46,850  
Connected services     18,394       28,159  
Professional services     19,847       19,417  
Total revenues     83,658       94,426  
Cost of revenues:            
License     1,614       721  
Connected services     6,542       5,724  
Professional services     17,924       15,903  
Amortization of intangible assets     103       1,879  
Total cost of revenues     26,183       24,227  
Gross profit     57,475       70,199  
Operating expenses:            
Research and development     29,494       25,792  
Sales and marketing     9,162       5,879  
General and administrative     14,257       7,527  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,350       3,154  
Restructuring and other costs, net     4,189       4,915  
Total operating expenses     59,452       47,267  
(Loss) income from operations     (1,977 )     22,932  
Interest income     870       90  
Interest expense     (3,514 )     (3,427 )
Other income (expense), net     3,713       (252 )
(Loss) income before income taxes     (908 )     19,343  
Provision for income taxes     1,250       299  
Net (loss) income   $ (2,158 )   $ 19,044  
Net (loss) income per share:            
Basic   $ (0.05 )   $ 0.49  
Diluted   $ (0.05 )   $ 0.47  
Weighted-average common share outstanding:            
Basic     39,962       38,839  
Diluted     39,962       44,370  



CERENCE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    December 31,     September 30,  
    2022     2022  
    (Unaudited)        
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 90,657       94,847  
Marketable securities     16,515       20,317  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $171 and $157     66,438       45,073  
Deferred costs     7,784       7,098  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     60,884       60,184  
Total current assets     242,278       227,519  
Long-term marketable securities     13,066       11,584  
Property and equipment, net     36,947       37,707  
Deferred costs     21,818       22,451  
Operating lease right of use assets     16,184       14,702  
Goodwill     901,963       890,802  
Intangible assets, net     7,713       9,700  
Deferred tax assets     53,939       51,989  
Other assets     54,380       52,039  
Total assets   $ 1,348,288     $ 1,318,493  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 19,103     $ 10,372  
Deferred revenue     75,822       72,662  
Short-term operating lease liabilities     5,759       5,071  
Short-term debt     12,500       10,938  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     52,156       47,990  
Total current liabilities     165,340       147,033  
Long-term debt     267,346       259,436  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion     162,293       165,972  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     12,067       11,375  
Other liabilities     21,391       21,727  
Total liabilities     628,437       605,543  
Stockholders' Equity:            
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 560,000 shares authorized; 40,017 and 39,430 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     400       394  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (24,450 )     (33,737 )
Additional paid-in capital     1,023,467       1,029,542  
Accumulated deficit     (279,566 )     (283,249 )
Total stockholders' equity     719,851       712,950  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,348,288     $ 1,318,493  



CERENCE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)        

    Three Months Ended  
    December 31,  
    2022     2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net (loss) income   $ (2,158 )   $ 19,044  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operations:            
Depreciation and amortization     5,008       7,210  
Benefit from credit loss reserve     -       (418 )
Stock-based compensation     12,472       5,841  
Non-cash interest expense     444       1,301  
Deferred tax benefit     (164 )     (1,455 )
Other     (5,980 )     551  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     (16,651 )     7,555  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     3,261       (19,707 )
Deferred costs     1,586       1,509  
Accounts payable     7,820       (3,153 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     (255 )     (2,797 )
Deferred revenue     (7,501 )     (10,336 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (2,118 )     5,145  
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Capital expenditures     (683 )     (4,410 )
Purchases of marketable securities     (7,081 )     (3,593 )
Sale and maturities of marketable securities     9,500       5,706  
Other investing activities     (219 )     559  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     1,517       (1,738 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Payments for long-term debt issuance costs     (403 )     -  
Principal payments of long-term debt     (1,563 )     (1,563 )
Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings for net settlement of equity awards     (2,643 )     (44,573 )
Principal payment of lease liabilities arising from a finance lease     (165 )     (155 )
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock     1,723       32,139  
Net cash used in financing activities     (3,051 )     (14,152 )
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (538 )     (447 )
Net change in cash and cash equivalents     (4,190 )     (11,192 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     94,847       128,428  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 90,657     $ 117,236  



CERENCE INC.
Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited - in thousands)

    Three Months Ended  
    December 31,  
    2022     2021  
GAAP revenue   $ 83,658     $ 94,426  
             
GAAP gross profit   $ 57,475     $ 70,199  
Stock-based compensation     1,349       1,092  
Amortization of intangible assets     103       1,879  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 58,927     $ 73,170  
GAAP gross margin     68.7 %     74.3 %
Non-GAAP gross margin     70.4 %     77.5 %
             
GAAP operating (loss) income   $ (1,977 )   $ 22,932  
Stock-based compensation*     12,472       1,841  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,453       5,033  
Restructuring and other costs, net*     4,189       4,915  
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 17,137     $ 34,721  
GAAP operating margin     -2.4 %     24.3 %
Non-GAAP operating margin     20.5 %     36.8 %
             
GAAP net (loss) income   $ (2,158 )   $ 19,044  
Stock-based compensation*     12,472       1,841  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,453       5,033  
Restructuring and other costs, net*     4,189       4,915  
Depreciation     2,555       2,177  
Total other income (expense), net     1,069       (3,589 )
Provision for income taxes     1,250       299  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 19,692     $ 36,898  
GAAP net (loss) income margin     -2.6 %     20.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin     23.5 %     39.1 %
* - $4.0 million in stock-based compensation is included in Restructuring and other costs, net during Q1'22.  



CERENCE INC.
Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)
(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended  
    December 31,  
    2022     2021  
GAAP net (loss) income   $ (2,158 )   $ 19,044  
Stock-based compensation*     12,472       1,841  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,453       5,033  
Restructuring and other costs, net*     4,189       4,915  
Non-cash interest expense     444       1,301  
Indemnification asset release     -       1,302  
Adjustments to income tax expense     (3,184 )     (8,108 )
Non-GAAP net income   $ 14,216     $ 25,328  
             
Adjusted EPS:            
GAAP Numerator:            
Net (loss) income attributed to common shareholders - basic   $ (2,158 )   $ 19,044  
Interest on Convertible Senior Notes, net of tax     -       1,911  
Net (loss) income attributed to common shareholders - diluted   $ (2,158 )   $ 20,955  
             
Non-GAAP Numerator:            
Net income attributed to common shareholders - basic   $ 14,216     $ 25,328  
Interest on Convertible Senior Notes, net of tax     -       1,019  
Net income attributed to common shareholders - diluted   $ 14,216     $ 26,347  
             
GAAP Denominator:            
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic     39,962       38,839  
Adjustment for diluted shares     -       5,531  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted     39,962       44,370  
             
Non-GAAP Denominator:            
Weighted-average common shares outstanding- basic     39,962       38,839  
Adjustment for diluted shares     -       5,531  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted     39,962       44,370  
             
GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted   $ (0.05 )   $ 0.47  
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted   $ 0.36     $ 0.59  
             
GAAP net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   $ (2,118 )   $ 5,145  
Capital expenditures     (683 )     (4,410 )
Free Cash Flow   $ (2,801 )   $ 735  
* - $4.0 million in stock-based compensation is included in Restructuring and other costs, net during Q1'22.  



CERENCE INC.
Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)
(unaudited - in thousands)

    Q1FY23     Q4FY22     Q3FY22     Q2FY22  
GAAP revenues   $ 83,658     $ 58,144     $ 89,041     $ 86,280  
Less: Professional services revenue     19,847       21,048       22,599       20,646  
Non-GAAP Repeatable revenues   $ 63,811     $ 37,096     $ 66,442     $ 65,634  
                         
GAAP revenues TTM   $ 317,123                    
Less: Professional services revenue TTM     84,140                    
Non-GAAP Repeatable revenues TTM   $ 232,983                    
Repeatable software contribution     73 %                  



CERENCE INC.
Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)
(unaudited - in thousands)

    Q2 2023     FY2023  
    Low     High     Low     High  
GAAP revenue   $ 64,000     $ 68,000     $ 275,000     $ 290,000  
                         
GAAP gross profit   $ 38,200     $ 42,200     $ 172,300     $ 187,300  
Stock-based compensation     1,300       1,300       5,400       5,400  
Amortization of intangible assets     100       100       400       400  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 39,600     $ 43,600     $ 178,100     $ 193,100  
GAAP gross margin     60 %     62 %     63 %     65 %
Non-GAAP gross margin     62 %     64 %     65 %     67 %
                         
GAAP operating loss   $ (23,700 )   $ (20,200 )   $ (49,500 )   $ (42,500 )
Stock-based compensation     12,400       12,400       49,500       49,500  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,500       2,500       6,100       6,100  
Restructuring and other costs, net     6,500       6,500       9,800       9,800  
Non-GAAP operating (loss) income   $ (2,300 )   $ 1,200     $ 15,900     $ 22,900  
GAAP operating margin     -37 %     -30 %     -18 %     -15 %
Non-GAAP operating margin     -4 %     2 %     6 %     8 %
                         
GAAP net loss   $ (32,300 )   $ (28,800 )   $ (69,700 )   $ (62,700 )
Stock-based compensation     12,400       12,400       49,500       49,500  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,500       2,500       6,100       6,100  
Restructuring and other costs, net     6,500       6,500       9,800       9,800  
Depreciation     3,000       3,000       11,100       11,100  
Total other income (expense), net     (2,700 )     (2,700 )     (7,100 )     (7,100 )
Provision for income taxes     5,900       5,900       13,100       13,100  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 700     $ 4,200     $ 27,000     $ 34,000  
GAAP net loss margin     -50 %     -42 %     -25 %     -22 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin     1 %     6 %     10 %     12 %



CERENCE INC.
Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)
(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

    Q2 2023     FY2023  
    Low     High     Low     High  
GAAP net loss   $ (32,300 )   $ (28,800 )   $ (69,700 )   $ (62,700 )
Stock-based compensation     12,400       12,400       49,500       49,500  
Amortization of intangibles     2,500       2,500       6,100       6,100  
Restructuring and other costs, net     6,500       6,500       9,800       9,800  
Non-cash interest expense     500       500       1,900       1,900  
Adjustments to income tax expense     3,200       2,400       (600 )     (2,100 )
Non-GAAP net (loss) income   $ (7,200 )   $ (4,500 )   $ (3,000 )   $ 2,500  
                         
Adjusted EPS:                        
GAAP Numerator:                        
Net loss attributed to common shareholders   $ (32,300 )   $ (28,800 )   $ (69,700 )   $ (62,700 )
                         
Non-GAAP Numerator:                        
Net (loss) income attributed to common shareholders   $ (7,200 )   $ (4,500 )   $ (3,000 )   $ 2,500  
                         
GAAP Denominator:                        
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted     40,200       40,200       40,200       40,200  
                         
Non-GAAP Denominator:                        
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted     40,200       40,200       40,200       40,200  
                         
GAAP net loss per share - diluted   $ (0.80 )   $ (0.72 )   $ (1.73 )   $ (1.56 )
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted   $ (0.18 )   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.07 )   $ 0.06  

 


Cerence Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

