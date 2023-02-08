Fostering Collaboration, Innovation and Community, PrismHR Launches New Customer-Focused Programs

Initiative Kicks Off With Cross-Functional Product Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- HOPKINTON, Mass., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrismHR, the leading HR technology software powering payroll, benefits, and HR for businesses across the U.S., has intensified its commitment to its PEO customer community with the first of a series of new customer-focused programs. The PrismHR Product Advisory Board has been designed specifically to gather input from its HRO customers into product development, service offerings and partner integrations.



Enabling small businesses to focus on their core business, PrismHR works with its HRO customers to deliver HR services to more than 80,000 organizations and over two million worksite employees. PrismHR and its HRO customers share a common goal: to help these employers and their employees thrive. By collaborating to create inventive products that help service providers and small businesses, PrismHR is, once again, leading the PEO category through innovation.

Members of the Product Advisory Board include twenty-three customer companies, as well as representatives from PrismHR’s product marketing, customer success, cybersecurity, product management and UX teams. Meeting quarterly, the board will discuss operational efficiencies, enhanced functionality and industry trends that impact small businesses.

President of PrismHR’s HRO Business Unit, Tim Pratte, commented, “Our goal is to build a strong community together with our customers. PrismHR’s Product Advisory Board takes that commitment even further by giving our customers a seat at the table each quarter to ensure their valuable input can be prioritized.”

He continued, “There are an estimated 32.5 million small businesses in the U.S. and those numbers are increasing. These companies are key contributors to the economy and their communities. We’re proud to serve their unique requirements and look forward to the contributions of our Product Advisory Board members who will help make that happen.”

PrismHR will promote its Voice of the Customer programs at its annual event, PrismHR LIVE, to be held in Austin, Texas, in June 2023. More information about the event and PrismHR can be accessed at www.prismhr.com.

About PrismHR

PrismHR’s mission is to fuel the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. Our HR software , combined with our ecosystem of HR service providers, enables SMBs to manage payroll, benefits, and HR, leveling the playing field with large enterprises. Today, PrismHR software delivers world-class HR services to more than 80,000 organizations and over 2 million worksite employees, processing greater than $80 billion in payroll each year. PrismHR is located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.prismhr.com .

