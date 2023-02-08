TCR² Therapeutics to Present at SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference 2023

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR² Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors, today announced that management will present a company update at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference (virtual) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at investors.tcr2.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About TCR² Therapeutics

TCR² Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors. The company is focused on the discovery and development of product candidates against novel and complex targets utilizing its proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells). The TRuC platform is designed to specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). For more information about TCR², please visit www.tcr2.com.

