Dorman launches 400 new repair solutions, including 130 aftermarket exclusives and a dozen OE FIX™ innovations

/EIN News/ -- COLMAR, Pa., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) announced today the release of 400 new motor vehicle parts, including 130 aftermarket exclusives. The new products advance Dorman’s mission of providing repair professionals and owners greater freedom to fix passenger, commercial, and recreational vehicles with internal combustion, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Among the new releases are a dozen innovative Dorman® OE FIX™ repair solutions designed to help save time, save money, or increase reliability.



This month’s new releases include two more additions to Dorman’s comprehensive array of components and accessories for turbochargers. The Dorman catalog already includes hundreds of turbo-related parts covering millions of repair opportunities. A new turbo air intercooler (918-550) and boost pressure relief valve (667-515), engineered to fit a total of roughly 3.5 million popular Ford and Lincoln vehicles, are being introduced in February.

"The new intercooler and pressure relief valve are just the latest additions that reinforce our position as a leader in the aftermarket for turbocharger system components and accessories,” said Chris Gillespie, Category Director for Dorman’s turbocharger line.

Dorman is also reinforcing its position as a premier manufacturer of upgraded engine heater hoses designed to eliminate the most common failure point of that part category: the original equipment’s plastic connectors, which tend to crack and leak. The new hose assembly (626-802), one of twelve OE FIX solutions being released this month, features an aluminum connector to increase reliability, premium clamps, and a wrapping that prevents damage to the hoses from rubbing against adjacent surfaces. The new assembly is engineered to directly replace the factory version on half a million 2015-2017 Ford F-150 trucks.

February will also see the introduction of another product designed to fit hundreds of thousands of hardworking Ram ProMaster vans, which are growing in popularity in last-mile delivery fleets. A new fuel door hinge and housing assembly (927-821) matches the fit and function of the original equipment assembly to securely and safely surround the fuel filler neck and provide a base for the filler door hinge.

Other new product highlights for February 2023 include:

An aftermarket-first diesel fuel injector return hose (904-951) designed to directly replace the original return line on more than 500,000 2010-2016 Chevrolet and GMC vehicles.

Another addition to Dorman’s expansive lineup of window regulator/motor assemblies (751-888), engineered to be a cost-effective direct replacement on certain 2018-2019 Ford Explorer and Police Interceptor Utility vehicles.

A new direct-replacement variable oil pump solenoid (926-238) designed to match the fit and function of the original equipment solenoid that tends to clog and malfunction on 1.7 million Cadillac, Buick, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles.



These are just a few of Dorman’s 400 featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

