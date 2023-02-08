Submit Release
Vishay Intertechnology Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Total Cash Return to Stockholders of $140.2 Million for FY 2022

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights

  • 4Q 2022 revenues of $855.3 million, a decrease of 7.5% versus 3Q 2022, reflecting stable pricing and a volume decline; up 1.5% versus 4Q 2021.
  • 4Q 2022 GAAP EPS of $0.51 per share; adjusted EPS of $0.69 per share.
  • FY 2022 capex of $325.3 million.
  • FY 2022 free cash flow of $160.2 million.
  • FY 2022 total cash return to stockholders of $140.2 million.

“During the fourth quarter we began to see indications of an inventory correction, which impacted revenues and our gross profit margin. Given that over 60% of our revenue is derived from the automotive and industrial ends markets which are experiencing strong demand from mega electrification trends, we are anticipating a narrow inventory correction in the first half of the year. For 2022, Vishay continued its track record of strong cash flow generation, providing ample funds to return a total of $140.2 million to stockholders through a combination of dividend payments and stock repurchases. This equates to 87.5% of free cash flow, which is well above the 70% floor we have committed to in our stockholders’ return policy,” said Joel Smejkal, president and CEO.

“Looking ahead, Vishay will implement a number of initiatives to prepare the company to meet our customers’ growing demand while investing more heavily in technical resources and capacity. Our goal in the near term is to position Vishay to be ready to fully participate in mega electrification trends in our end markets thereby generating substantial top line growth and expanded margins,” concluded Mr. Smejkal.

1Q 2023 Outlook
For the first quarter of 2023, management expects revenues in the range of $825 million and $865 million and a gross profit margin in the range of 28.0% +/- 50 basis points.

Conference Call
Management will host a conference call today, February 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-407-0989 (+1 201-389-0921, if calling from outside the United States) and the access code is 13734859. Interested parties may also access a real-time webcast through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.vishay.com. A presentation accompanying management’s prepared remarks will be posted approximately 30 minutes before the conference call starts. For interested parties who are unable to join the live call, there will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The telephone number for the replay is +1 877-660-6853 (+1 201-612-7415, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 13734859.   

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, capital investment, capacity expansion, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as “guide,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “looking ahead” or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19 or otherwise; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Executive Vice President, Corporate Development
+1-610-644-1300



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.        
Summary of Operations        
(In thousands, except per share amounts)        
         
  Years ended  
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021  
  (unaudited)      
         
Net revenues $ 3,497,401     $ 3,240,487    
Costs of products sold*   2,438,412       2,352,574    
Gross profit   1,058,989       887,913    
  Gross margin   30.3 %     27.4 %  
         
Selling, general, and administrative expenses*   443,503       420,111    
Operating income   615,486       467,802    
  Operating margin   17.6 %     14.4 %  
         
Other income (expense):        
  Interest expense   (17,129 )     (17,538 )  
  Other   (4,852 )     (15,654 )  
  Total other income (expense) - net   (21,981 )     (33,192 )  
         
Income before taxes   593,505       434,610    
         
Income tax expense   163,022       135,673    
         
Net earnings   430,483       298,937    
         
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   1,673       967    
         
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 428,810     $ 297,970    
         
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 2.99     $ 2.05    
         
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 2.98     $ 2.05    
         
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   143,399       145,005    
         
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   143,915       145,495    
         
Cash dividends per share $ 0.400     $ 0.385    
         
* The year ended December 31, 2022 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $6,661 and $546, respectively.  
         



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.            
Summary of Operations            
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)            
             
  Fiscal quarters ended  
  December 31, 2022   October 1, 2022   December 31, 2021  
             
Net revenues $ 855,298     $ 924,798     $ 843,072    
Costs of products sold   606,178       635,260       613,116    
Gross profit   249,120       289,538       229,956    
  Gross margin   29.1 %     31.3 %     27.3 %  
             
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   113,812       106,436       108,311    
Operating income   135,308       183,102       121,645    
  Operating margin   15.8 %     19.8 %     14.4 %  
             
Other income (expense):            
  Interest expense   (4,490 )     (4,110 )     (4,292 )  
  Other   (2,618 )     2,137       (3,495 )  
  Total other income (expense) - net   (7,108 )     (1,973 )     (7,787 )  
             
Income before taxes   128,200       181,129       113,858    
             
Income tax expense   54,999       40,566       77,027    
             
Net earnings   73,201       140,563       36,831    
             
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   413       502       308    
             
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 72,788     $ 140,061     $ 36,523    
             
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.51     $ 0.98     $ 0.25    
             
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.51     $ 0.98     $ 0.25    
             
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   141,643       142,887       145,019    
             
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   142,247       143,447       145,617    
             
Cash dividends per share $ 0.100     $ 0.100     $ 0.100    
             
   
             



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.        
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets        
(In thousands)        
         
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021  
  (Unaudited)      
Assets        
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 610,825     $ 774,108    
  Short-term investments   305,272       146,743    
  Accounts receivable, net   416,178       396,458    
  Inventories:        
    Finished goods   156,234       147,293    
    Work in process   261,345       226,496    
    Raw materials   201,300       162,711    
  Total inventories   618,879       536,500    
         
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   170,056       156,689    
Total current assets   2,121,210       2,010,498    
         
Property and equipment, at cost:        
  Land   75,907       74,646    
  Buildings and improvements   658,829       639,879    
  Machinery and equipment   2,857,636       2,758,262    
  Construction in progress   243,038       145,828    
  Allowance for depreciation   (2,704,951 )     (2,639,136 )  
    1,130,459       979,479    
         
Right of use assets   131,193       117,635    
Deferred income taxes   104,667       95,037    
Goodwill   201,432       165,269    
Other intangible assets, net   77,896       67,714    
Other assets   98,796       107,625    
     Total assets $ 3,865,653     $ 3,543,257    
         
   
         



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.        
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)      
(In thousands)        
         
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021  
  (Unaudited)      
         
Liabilities and equity        
Current liabilities:        
  Trade accounts payable $ 189,099     $ 254,049    
  Payroll and related expenses   166,079       162,694    
  Lease liabilities   25,319       23,392    
  Other accrued expenses   261,606       218,089    
  Income taxes   84,155       35,443    
Total current liabilities   726,258       693,667    
         
Long-term debt less current portion   500,937       455,666    
U.S. transition tax payable   83,010       110,681    
Deferred income taxes   117,183       69,003    
Long-term lease liabilities   108,493       99,987    
Other liabilities   92,530       95,861    
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs   187,092       271,672    
Total liabilities   1,815,503       1,796,537    
         
Equity:        
Vishay stockholders' equity        
  Common stock   13,291       13,271    
  Class B convertible common stock   1,210       1,210    
  Capital in excess of par value   1,352,321       1,347,830    
  Retained earnings   773,228       401,694    
  Treasury stock (at cost)   (82,972 )     -    
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (10,827 )     (20,252 )  
  Total Vishay stockholders' equity   2,046,251       1,743,753    
Noncontrolling interests   3,899       2,967    
Total equity   2,050,150       1,746,720    
Total liabilities and equity $ 3,865,653     $ 3,543,257    
         
   
         



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.        
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows        
(In thousands)    
  Years ended  
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021  
  (unaudited)      
Operating activities        
Net earnings $ 430,483     $ 298,937    
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:        
      Depreciation and amortization   163,991       167,037    
      (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment   (455 )     (303 )  
      Inventory write-offs for obsolescence   26,898       20,657    
      Pensions and other postretirement benefits, net of contributions   (615 )     2,106    
      Deferred income taxes   38,677       50,613    
      Other   7,380       16,226    
      Change in U.S. transition tax liability   (14,757 )     (14,757 )  
      Change in repatriation tax liability   (25,201 )     -    
      Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired   (142,113 )     (83,412 )  
Net cash provided by operating activities   484,288       457,104    
         
Investing activities        
Purchase of property and equipment   (325,308 )     (218,372 )  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   1,198       1,317    
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired   (50,000 )     (20,847 )  
Purchase of short-term investments   (285,956 )     (140,603 )  
Maturity of short-term investments   132,901       147,893    
Other investing activities   (1,766 )     129    
Net cash used in investing activities   (528,931 )     (230,483 )  
         
Financing activities        
Repurchase of convertible debt instruments   -       (300 )  
Net proceeds (payments) on revolving credit lines   42,000       -    
Dividends paid to common stockholders   (52,348 )     (51,094 )  
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders   (4,839 )     (4,657 )  
Repurchase of common stock held in treasury   (82,972 )     -    
Distributions to noncontrolling interests   (741 )     (800 )  
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards   (2,123 )     (1,963 )  
Net cash used in financing activities   (101,023 )     (58,814 )  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (17,617 )     (13,573 )  
         
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (163,283 )     154,234    
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   774,108       619,874    
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 610,825     $ 774,108    
         



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.                    
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share                    
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)                    
  Fiscal quarters ended   Years ended  
  December 31, 2022   October 1, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021  
                     
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 72,788     $ 140,061     $ 36,523   $ 428,810     $ 297,970    
                     
Reconciling items affecting gross profit:                    
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ -     $ -     $ -   $ 6,661     $ -    
                     
Other reconciling items affecting operating income:                    
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ -     $ -     $ -   $ 546     $ -    
                     
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):                    
Effects of changes in uncertain tax positions $ -     $ (5,941 )   $ -   $ (5,941 )   $ -    
Effects of changes in valuation allowances   (33,669 )     -       -     (33,669 )     (5,714 )  
Effect of change in indefinite reversal assertion   59,642       -       -     59,642       -    
Changes in tax laws and regulations   -       -       53,316     -       45,040    
Tax effects of pre-tax items above   -       -       -     (1,802 )     -    
                     
                     
Adjusted net earnings $ 98,761     $ 134,120     $ 89,839   $ 454,247     $ 337,296    
                     
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding   142,247       143,447       145,617     143,915       145,495    
                     
Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.69     $ 0.93     $ 0.62   $ 3.16     $ 2.32    
                     



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.                    
Reconciliation of Free Cash                    
(Unaudited - In thousands)                    
  Fiscal quarters ended   Years ended  
  December 31, 2022   October 1, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 166,496     $ 209,480     $ 146,652     $ 484,288     $ 457,104    
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   726       95       60       1,198       1,317    
Less: Capital expenditures   (153,133 )     (76,475 )     (100,216 )     (325,308 )     (218,372 )  
Free cash $ 14,089     $ 133,100     $ 46,496     $ 160,178     $ 240,049    
                     



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.                    
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA                    
(Unaudited - In thousands)                    
  Fiscal quarters ended   Years ended  
  December 31, 2022   October 1, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021  
                     
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 72,788     $ 140,061     $ 36,523     $ 428,810     $ 297,970    
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   413       502       308       1,673       967    
Net earnings $ 73,201     $ 140,563     $ 36,831     $ 430,483     $ 298,937    
                     
Interest expense $ 4,490     $ 4,110     $ 4,292     $ 17,129     $ 17,538    
Interest income   (4,374 )     (1,836 )     (362 )     (7,560 )     (1,269 )  
Income taxes   54,999       40,566       77,027       163,022       135,673    
Depreciation and amortization   42,690       40,334       41,942       163,991       167,037    
EBITDA $ 171,006     $ 223,737     $ 159,730     $ 767,065     $ 617,916    
                     
Reconciling items                    
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 7,207     $ -    
                     
Adjusted EBITDA $ 171,006     $ 223,737     $ 159,730     $ 774,272     $ 617,916    
                     
Adjusted EBITDA margin**   20.0 %     24.2 %     18.9 %     22.1 %     19.1 %  
                     
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues                    
                     

