CCC Awarded US DoD Contract for Canadian Snow Removal Equipment

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) is pleased to announce that it was awarded a contract with the Defence Logistics Agency (DLA) of the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DoD) for the procurement of Canadian snow removal equipment. Under the terms of the limited source contract, Canadian snow removal equipment manufacturer J.A. Larue will have the opportunity to bid on future delivery orders.



J.A. Larue is one of the largest manufacturers of industrial snow removal equipment in the world.



The selection of J.A. Larue for CCC’s limited source contract is part of DLA’s heavy equipment procurement program (HEPP), which manages the acquisition of heavy equipment used by the military, including construction equipment, agricultural equipment, cranes, trucks, trailers, sweepers, scrubbers, firefighting and rescue vehicles.

“This limited source contract with the U.S. DoD is a win for J.A. Larue as it allows us to access one of the biggest government procurement markets in the world,” said Louis Larue, Vice President at J.A. Larue.

“This opportunity for J.A. Larue is another example of how CCC and the Government of Canada supports the introduction of Canadian SMEs to the U.S. DoD,” said Diane Montambault, Vice-President, Contract Management and Operations at CCC.

Every year, the U.S. military buys massive volumes of non-military goods such as food, medical equipment, and construction supplies. As the Government of Canada's designated contracting authority for U.S. DoD procurement from Canada, CCC helped to deliver $868 million in new export contracts and facilitated another $804 million in exports from Canadian companies to the U.S. DoD during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Our contracting experts are also here to help Canadian businesses navigate the highly regulated U.S. government procurement system, and to make it easier to submit bids and compete on equal footing with American suppliers to the U.S DoD.

To learn more about how CCC can help your company access the largest procurement market in the world, contact the CCC team.

QUICK FACTS

In 2021-2022 fiscal year, CCC awarded $804 million in US DoD contracts to Canadian businesses.

Every year, the U.S. military buys massive volumes of non-military goods such as food, medical equipment, and construction supplies. Canadian companies work with CCC to provide goods and services like navigation and nautical systems, aircraft parts and chartered passenger flights, travelling canes, pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment, hoists and monorails, snow removal equipment, fabricated metals and surgical instruments to the U.S. DoD.

