Pharvaris to Present at SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced that management will present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference taking place virtually from February 14–16, 2023.



Pharvaris’ presentation will take place on Wednesday, February 15, at 2:40 p.m. CEST (8:40 a.m. EST). A live audio webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay will be available on Pharvaris’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in HAE. By directly targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE safe, effective, and convenient alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

