Argentina-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group debuts

VIETNAM, February 8 -

BUENOS AIRES — The Argentina-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group debuted at the Argentine Chamber of Deputies’ headquarters in Buenos Aires on February 7 (local time).

President of the nine-member group Maria Rosa Martinez said it will actively contribute to strengthening political, economic and trade ties as well as cooperation and solidarity between the two countries’ legislative bodies and peoples.

Vietnamese Ambassador Dương Quốc Thanh said that the establishment of the group demonstrates the attention of the Argentine National Congress to promoting cooperation between the two countries. He stressed the significance of this event on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

The diplomat pledged to cooperate closely with the group as well as the National Congress in organising more meaningful activities in order to bring the bilateral relationship to a new height.

At the first meeting of the group, Martinez presented future orientations of action that will serve as a bridge contributing to deepening the solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two legislative bodies.

They also expressed their wish to exchange experience with Việt Nam in socio-economic development, poverty reduction, and sustainable economic growth, as well as in areas in which the two sides can complement each other for mutual development. — VNS