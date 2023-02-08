Submit Release
Việt Nam puts children at centre of development policies, strategies: Ambassador

VIETNAM, February 8 -  

NEW YORK — Children are always put at the centre of all development policies and strategies of Việt Nam, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), has said.

Addressing the first regular session of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Executive Board held in New York from February 7-10, Giang briefed participants on outstanding results that Việt Nam has achieved in the past year since the executive board approved the Việt Nam Country Programme in February 2022.

He thanked and appreciated the organisation's effective and timely help and support for Việt Nam, especially in providing tens of millions of doses of vaccines against COVID-19.

In the context that the world is facing many crises, the ambassador emphasised that peace is a prerequisite for the development and prosperity of people, including children. UNICEF needs to work with other UN bodies and member countries to strive for this goal so that children and future generations can live in peace and have the opportunity to develop further.

To ensure that UNICEF has enough resources to complete its Strategic Plan and contribute to effectively responding to global challenges, the Vietnamese representative called on countries to fulfill their commitments to contribute resources to UNICEF.

He took the occasion to reaffirm that he will continue to work closely with the UN body to promote and protect children's rights.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell spoke highly of Việt Nam's efforts and achievements in caring for and ensuring children's rights, affirming that the organisation will continue working closely with Việt Nam in this field. — VNS

