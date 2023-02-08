PHILIPPINES, February 8 - Press Release

February 8, 2023 SEN. REVILLA STRONGLY SUPPORTS BILL AMENDING CENTENARIANS ACT DURING ITS MAIDEN COMMITTEE DELIBERATION During the public hearing of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development on Wednesday morning (February 8), Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. expressed his strong and firm support for the passage of the bill aiming to amend the 'Centenarians Act of 2016'. Revilla, who is the principal author of the measure, seeks to grant monetary benefit to those senior citizens aging 80 years old and 90 years old amounting to P10,000, apart from the P100,000 they will receive should they reach the age of 100. "Inilaban na natin ito sa huling sesyon ng Kongreso, at makakaasa kayong patuloy tayong magpupunyagi upang matamasa ng ating mga kababayan ang mga benepisyong itinutulak nito", the champion of social justice in the chamber said. Under the present law, only those who reach the age of 100 years old enjoy the benefit of cash gift. However, many senior citizens do not reach the said age. In the most recent data released by the World Health Organization in 2019, the life expectancy for Filipino males is 67 years and 73 years for Filipino females. However, the data do not reflect possible changes in the numbers over the recent years especially that COVID-19 pandemic happened and continues to persist only after 2019. "Life is short, and the least we can do for our elderly countrymen is to ensure that while they are still here with us, they get to experience and enjoy benefits and assistance from the State. Pagaanin natin ang yugtong ito ng kanilang buhay.", the lawmaker added. Revilla further stressed that granting senior citizens with cash gifts would help them pay for the expenses of medicines and supplements usually needed considering their old age, hence, highlighted the importance of giving the benefit at earlier age. "Malapit sa puso ko ang mga nakakatandang myembro ng ating lipunan. I have a soft spot for our senior citizens in whose eyes we see stories etched in history, and whose lines across their foreheads teach us that in the twilight years of life, we carry not gold or silver but lessons that we pass along to the next generation.", the solon closed. As reported by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, a total of 8,568 centenarians were served since the implementation of the law, broken down as follows: 2,739 in 2016, 940 in 2017, 1,509 in 2018, 1,090 in 2019, 985 in 2020, and 1,305 in 2021.