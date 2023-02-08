Growlers Market to Go On Healthy Ride at a CAGR of 5.4% From 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global growlers market garnered $ $456.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $791.1 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The demand for growlers is positively impacted by the increase in demand for alcohol consumption especially in the developing economies. With the growing trend of dining out, the demand for beer, red wine, whiskey, and other spirits is rising. Moreover, compared to past 10 years, the consumption of beer, wine, whiskey, and other spirits among the consumers while dining out have increased at a huge pace. With busy lifestyle, consumers prefer to relax out with a drink at the end of the day. Additionally, the major on-premise consumption of r beer, red wine, whiskey, and other spirits is high among the consumers in between the age of 18 to 34. Furthermore, the hotel, restaurant, and café (HoReCa) industry has massively expanded especially in the developing economies of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. Therefore, the growing trend of on-premise consumption of red wine, whiskey, and other spirits is propelling the demand for growlers in the market.

The utilization of bio-plastics as an alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastics is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growlers industry during the Growlers Market Forecast period. The implementation of bio-plastic is expected to assist in overcoming the problems faced by the industry, owing to the eradication of single-use plastic.

According to a data published by Food Drink Europe Association in 2018, the European food and beverage industry witnessed a growth of 0.4% in production from 2017 to 2018, and is the highest exporter of food & drink products globally. Moreover, European beverage producers are constantly upgrading their beverage packaging portfolios to provide sustainable packaging products to curb the growing environmental problems. Packaging providers are switching toward paper-based packaging to restrict plastic consumption in the European region. For instance, SIG Combibloc, Switzerland, launched combidome carton bottle with a signature packaging material. This product is used by Drink Cubed based in Germany, for their premium bottled water product named Water Cubed, which is generally packaged in single use plastic bottles. The combidome carton bottle features 100% recyclability and lower CO2 emissions than other packaging alternatives. Such alternatives are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of beverage packaging industry.

Based on application, the hard drink segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global growlers market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the non-hard drink segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global growlers market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the total growlers market share.. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and Asia-Pacific.

Recent Development :-

25 May 2022 Acquisition: Ardagh Group acquiried Consol Holdings Proprietary Limited, which is a premier maker of glass packaging to increase its presence in African region.

April 7, 2021 Acquisition: Alpha Packaging acquiried Boxmore Plastics Limited to expand geographically in the European market

July, 10 2020 Product Launch: Alpha Packaging launched more than a dozen new 2-stage (reheat and blow) molds for its most popular narrow-neck polyethylene terephthalate (PET) items to expand its product portfolio.

Leading market players of the global growlers market analyzed in the research include Ardagh Group S.A., Alpha Packaging, William Croxsons & Sons Limited, Growler Werks, Inc., Global Glass Solutions, Orange Vessel Co, Berlin Packaging LLC, Boelter Companies, Inc, Drink Tanks Corporation, Zenan Glass, Novio Packaging B.V., MJS Packaging Inc, Saxco International, LLC, Hydro Flask, and Portland Growlers Company.

