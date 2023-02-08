Academy Medical Announces Distribution Agreement for Neureka Products, Joins SUDEP Alliance
Providing Government agencies and our service members with access to cost-effective quality healthcare products.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Academy Medical Inc. announced this week that the company has signed a distribution agreement with Novela Neurotechnologies Inc. DBA Neureka AI for Neureka® products.
“Academy Medical is excited about our partnership with Neureka®. Our mission is improving service member health by streamlining complex procurement processes, and this partnership will make these innovative products accessible to [veterans with epilepsy],” said John Campbell, a service-disabled veteran and Vice President, Government Affairs.
Effective today, this relationship will provide government customers with access to Neureka®’s premium medical equipment products, including the 510(k)-cleared seizure-monitoring SPEAC® System. Neureka® provides AI-powered wearable devices to monitor people with epilepsy, who are at risk of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP). Neureka® is also the Cofounder of the SUDEP Data Alliance, with a mission to end SUDEP by 2030.
In addition to the distribution agreement with Neureka®, Academy Medical has joined the SUDEP Data Alliance as an Inaugural Member to prevent SUDEP death in the Veterans community.
“Our solution simplifies the procurement process and we look forward to our partnership with Neureka® to meet the epilepsy-monitoring and SUDEP-prevention needs of the federal marketplace,” said Torrance Crawford, Army veteran and Chief Executive Officer.
Neureka AI Founder and CEO, Ray Iskander, states, “We’re honored to partner with Academy Medical to expand epilepsy care access for veterans. This agreement brings the FDA-cleared SPEAC® System back to market. Together with Academy Medical, we accelerate new life-saving interventions to prevent the tragedy of SUDEP.”
About Academy Medical
Academy Medical is a premier Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and distributor of medical-surgical equipment and supplies to the U.S. Federal Government. As a government procurement partner with industry expertise and access to advanced technology, Academy Medical’s mission is to leverage its preferred status as an SDVOSB to create a streamlined, more cost-effective process for its government customers and supplier partners.
Academy Medical entered the Government market with its first FSS contract in 2010 for the provision of medical and surgical supplies to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Today, the company offers over 55,000 products from over 35 supplier partners to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies, with the VA as its largest customer.
Academy Medical is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. Learn more about partnering with the company in its service-driven business at www.academymedical.net.
About Neureka®
Neureka is a digital health platform that enables continuous, personalized remote care for epilepsy and other chronic neurological conditions. Neureka offers comfortable wearables to empower people with epilepsy on a safer, faster journey to seizure freedom. Neureka provides peace of mind with caregiver alerts, easy medication management, and at-home monitoring during sleep, when Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) can strike. Neureka brings users the independent lifestyle they seek, and gives their medical providers actionable data for faster treatment interventions. For more information, visit www.neureka.ai.
About SUDEP Data Alliance
The SUDEP Data Alliance’s mission is to create an open data network to solve the mystery of SUDEP, in the hope of developing new life-saving interventions. The SUDEP Data Alliance provides real-world data that unites a global community of researchers, nonprofits, mission-driven companies, and people impacted by epilepsy. Learn more at www.sudepdata.org.
