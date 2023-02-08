Submit Release
Bạc Liêu eyes US$1 billion in shrimp exports

VIETNAM, February 8 -  

BẠC LIÊU — The southern coastal province of Bạc Liêu aims to raise shrimp export revenue to US$1 billion this year, against last year's $853 million.

To realise the goal, the province will expand the areas of high-tech farming and create favourable condition for enterprises and households to boost their production towards sustainable development.

The linkage between farmers and enterprises will be strengthened in line with large-scale production.

Phan Văn Sáu, director of the provincial Industry and Trade Department, said a lot of local aquatic processing factories had been upgraded to increase their capacity.

To turn Bạc Liêu into a shrimp farming centre, the locality is actively supporting businesses in renovating technology to diversify processed products and updating information on market demand and technical barriers. Trade promotion will be strengthened along with training courses for farmers.

The province counts 188 shrimp fry facilities, of which 159 specialise in tiger prawn and 29 in white-leg shrimp. Besides, there are 33 aquatic processing factories for export with a combined capacity of some 125,000 tonnes each year.

China, the Republic of Korea, the US, the EU and Japan are major importers of Bạc Liêu's shrimp.

Over the past decade, the shrimp sector has contributed over VNĐ29.7 trillion ($1.19 billion) to Bạc Liêu’s aquatic production value. — VNS

