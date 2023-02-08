Submit Release
CAAV advises caution when buying tickets

VIETNAM, February 8 - HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has received feedback on the fact that passengers have to buy air tickets higher than the specified prices on domestic routes, especially during the peak of the Lunar New Year (Tết).

Accordingly, the authority said that to ensure the interests of passengers when participating in traffic by air, passengers should buy air tickets through ticket offices or official agents.

Passengers need to be careful when buying tickets through intermediary channels without clear addresses and origins. In particular, passengers should note that the airfare must not be higher than the specified fare.

Passengers can visit websites or call the airline's passenger support centres to find out information related to airfares when in need of transportation services.

Passengers can report to the hotline 0916562119 of the authority if the fare is higher than the regulations.

According to Circular 17/TT-BGTVT of the Ministry of Transport on passenger transportation prices, ceiling airfares (excluding taxes and fees), on the longest flight route from 1,280km or more cost VNĐ3.75 million (US$159) per ticket; those under 500km have a ceiling of VNĐ1.7 million per ticket; those from 500km to less than 850km costs VNĐ2.2 million per ticket.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam said Vietnamese airlines have implemented many solutions to improve service quality and protect the interests of passengers.

Vietnamese airlines also confirmed that ticket prices for this year's Tết holiday are still open for sale flexibly in accordance with market conditions with a variety of prices and in compliance with domestic ceiling price regulations. — VNS

