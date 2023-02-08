Yacht Charter Market Size To Grow Worth USD 10.82 Billion by 2027 | Fortune Businesses Insights

The global yacht charter market was valued USD 6.50 billion in 2019. The market size for yacht charter is expected to reach USD 10.82 billion by 2027, and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during this forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global yacht charter market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.82 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) and intermediaries, which is expected to boost demand for yacht charter services worldwide. The report, titled "Yacht Charter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis," details that the market was valued at USD 6.50 billion in 2019 and is expected to showcase a compound annual growth rate of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The market is segmented based on yacht type, length type, end-use type, contract type, and region.

The global pandemic, COVID-19, has resulted in several economies facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies globally, several manufacturing facilities have been at a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries to bring the economy back is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 6.6% 2027 Value Projection USD 10.82 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2020 USD 6.83 billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 200

Augmented Involvement of Intermediaries to Set a Positive Trend for Market Growth

Increasing Inclination towards Marine Tourism to Boost Market Growth

Significant Product Offerings by Dream Yacht Charter Company to Brighten its Market Prospects

Bareboat Segment is Anticipated to Hold Major Market Share

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Number of High-Net-Worth Individuals to Augment Growth

According to the World Report 2020 by Capgemini, the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) grew by about 9% in 2019 despite economic slowdown, geopolitical slowdown, and international trade wars. Moreover, North America with 11%, followed by Europe with 9% rise in the income of HNWI, surpassed Asia-Pacific for the first time since 2012. The growing number of such individuals is likely to propel the demand for yacht charter services for leisure and recreational purposes. Moreover, the active participation of intermediaries as a medium between boat charter companies and customers to negotiate sales terms is anticipated to boost the global yacht charter market growth in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Facility Expansion by Major Companies to Intensify Industry Competition

The global market comprises small, medium, and large companies striving to maintain a stronghold by focusing on expanding their facilities to develop advanced yachts to cater to the growing marine tourism industry. Moreover, the adoption of strategies such as collaboration, the introduction of new products, and merger and acquisition is expected to bode well for the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Segments-

Motor Yacht to Hold Largest Market Share

Based on yacht type, the motor yacht segment is expected to hold the largest yacht charter market share in terms of revenue owing to the growing demand for such type yachts for recreational and personal purposes across the globe.

Segmentation By Yacht Type Motor Yacht

Sailing

Others By Length Type Up to 40 meters

40 to 60 meters

Above 60 meters By End-User Type Leisure

Business

Others By Contract Type Bareboat

Crewed

Regional Insights-



Increasing Number of Water Sports in Europe to Promote Growth

Among all the regions, Europe is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global yacht charter market in the forthcoming years. This dominance is attributable to the increasing number of water-based sport activities that is likely to thrive the number of yacht charter services in the region between 2020 and 2027. Europe stood at USD 8.01 billion in 2019.

On the other hand, North America is expected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as presence of diverse coastline, along with the option of several cruising destinations in countries such as the U.S.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides in-depth analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2020 and 2027.

A list of prominent Yacht Charter manufacturers operating in the global market:

Dream Yacht Charter (Maryland, USA)

Worldwide Boat (Florida, USA)

Fraser Yachts (Monaco, Europe)

NORTHROP & JOHNSON (Florida, USA)

Nicholson Yachts (New Port, USA)

Simpson Marine Limited (Hong Kong, China)

Ocean Independence (Zurich, Switzerland)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (Tennessee, USA)

Industry Development:

March 2020 – Fraser Yachts announced the addition of Benetti RANIA 42M/ 137’ 10” motor yacht to its existing charter fleet. According to the company, the yacht can accommodate 12 guests and has s sleek and modern interior styled by the award winning Redman Whiteley Dixon studio.

