Lithium-ion Capacitor Market Is Expected to Reach USD 35.6 Million by 2028 | Fortune Businesses Insights

The global lithium-ion capacitor market was valued USD 23.8 million in 2020. The market size for Lithium-ion Capacitor is expected to reach USD 35.6 million by 2028, and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during this forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Pune , india, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium ion Capacitor Market Analysis

The global Lithium-ion Capacitor market size is anticipated to rise from USD 24.7 million in 2021 to USD 35.6 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. This growth attributed to factors such as, increasing demand for energy storage solutions in various industries. The demand for Lithium-Ion Capacitors is projected to surge in the comoing years, due to the expanding requirement for energy storage solutions across multiple industries. The growth of electric vehicles, renewable energy sources, and smart grid technology is expected to drive the demand for lithium ion capacitor, as they offer high energy density, long cycle life, and quick charging capabilities. The trend towards miniaturization and lighter weight energy storage solutions is also expected to fuel the lithium-ion capacitors market. However, the market growth may be hindered by the higher cost of lithium ion capacitor compared to traditional capacitors.

Also, rising demand for capacitors from industrial and automotive applications and its adoption in distribution and power generation sectors are likely to incite market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Lithium-ion Capacitor Market, 2021-2028". As per the report, the market was valued at USD 23.8 million in 2020.

Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/lithium-ion-capacitor-market-103790

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Demand for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles to Bolster Market Growth

The rising adoption of fuel vehicle alternatives and increasing fuel prices lead to the adoption of electric vehicles. Faster charge and discharge properties of lithium-ion capacities are expected to propel adoption. Furthermore, cost reductions and technological advancements are likely to surge LIC’s sales. The capacitors are also used in consumer electronics such as GPS chips, barcode scanners, RFID tags, LED flashlights, thermal printers, wearable devices, mobile phones, and laptops. In addition, lower costs associated with the capacitors are likely to boost LIC's adoption. These factors are likely to drive the lithium-ion capacitor market growth.

However, lower energy density compared to alternative products is expected to hinder the market’s growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Lack of Labor and Supply Chain Disruptions to Impede Industry Growth

This market is expected to be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because of the lack of labor and supply chain disruptions. The halt on manufacturing led to the lack of raw materials needed to produce capacitors, affecting the supply chain. Further, the lack of labor resulted in reduced production, leading to backlogs. However, adopting technologically advanced production techniques, reduced capacities, and part-time shifts may enable companies to recover losses and meet deadlines. These factors are likely to boost market growth in the upcoming years.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/lithium-ion-capacitor-market-103790

Segmentation of Report:

By product, the market is segmented into laminating type and radial type.

Based on application, it is classified into industrial machine, UPS, transportation, energy storage, and others.

Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Rising Demand for Electricity and Increasing Industrialization to Incite Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the lithium-ion capacitor market share because of the rising demand for electricity from textiles, information technology, and automobiles. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 10.90 million in 2020 and is expected to grow positively during the upcoming years. In addition, increasing industrialization activities is expected to propel market development.

North America is expected to be the second-largest market shareholder due to the extensive adoption of lithium-ion capacitors for energy storage applications. Further, the adoption of capacitors in uninterrupted power supply applications is expected to boost industry growth.

In Europe, the presence of key market players and technological innovations are likely to boost market development in the upcoming years.

Quick Buy - Global Lithium-ion Capacitor Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103790

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Companies Launch Novel Products to Enhance Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market launch novel products to offer innovative features and enhance their brand image. For example, VINATech Co., Ltd. announced its new range of 3.8V lithium-ion capacitors in May 2021. The capacitors possess a wide operating temperature range, high capacitance, low self-discharge, and high operating voltage. This announcement may enable the company to boost its brand image. Also, the adoption of better materials and technologically advanced production technologies also enable companies to improve product quality and boost market position.

Industry Development:

January 2021: AFWERX opted for Nanoramic Laboratories FastCap lithium-ion capacitor for its Mobile and Fixed Energy Storage Challenge. The lithium-ion capacitors offer an extensive temperature of nearly -55°c and a high power range.

List of lithium-ion capacitor Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

LICAP Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

TAIYO YUDEN (Japan)

JSR Micro NV (Belgium)

Electro Standards Laboratories (U.S.)

Socomec Group (France)

VINATech Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Spel Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Elecorev Ramway India Private Limited (India)

Yunasko (Ukraine)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/lithium-ion-capacitor-market-103790

Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

Latest Technological Advancement

Regulatory Landscape

Porter Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on the Lithium-ion Capacitor Market

Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Lithium-ion Capacitor Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Radial Type

Laminating Type

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Energy Storage

Transportation

UPS

Industrial Machine

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Lithium-ion Capacitor Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Radial Type

Laminating Type

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Energy Storage

Transportation

UPS

Industrial Machine

Others

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

Company Profile

LICAP Technologies, Inc.

Business Overview

Product & Service Offering

Overall Revenue

Geographic Presence

Recent Development

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/lithium-ion-capacitor-market-103790

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245