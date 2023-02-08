BLE Beacon Market Size Industry Analysis, Statistics & Forecasts to 2030 |Accent Systems, Apple Inc, Bluvision, Estimote

BLE Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, “BLE Beacon Market by Type (iBeacon, Eddystone, Others), by Application (Proximity Marketing, Asset Tracking, Indoor Navigation, Others), by Industry Vertical (Retail, Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, BFSI, Automotive, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030”.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Key Segmentation

Industry Vertical

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Travel and Tourism

• BFSI

• Automotive

• Others

By Type

• iBeacon

• Eddystone

• Others

By Application

• Indoor Navigation

• Others

• Proximity Marketing

• Asset Tracking

o Asset Tracking

 BLE Readers

 BLE Tags

Dynamics of the market

The dynamics in the BLE beacon market report gives out widespread information in regards to the factors shedding a negative and positive impact on the market. Moreover, this section makes up for the segments such as top investment pockets, positioning of top players, market drivers, restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities. Furthermore, parent/peer marketing forces are also included in the report to fathom out the impact of internal and external forces on the global BLE beacon market.

The BLE beacon market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the industry in each geographic regions covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

The outbreak of the pandemic affected the global economy to a considerable extent. Citing a micro- and macro-economic analysis, the report presents a sizeable impact of the global health crisis on the market in detail. The exhaustive study focuses on the market share and extent, which depicts the impact that the pandemic has had on the global market all throughout 2020 and is likely to have in the coming years. Last but not the least; the report also portrays the strategy incorporated by the frontrunners in the industry, so as to combat the downfall.

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including, Accent Systems, Apple Inc, Bluvision, Estimote Inc, Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, K2B Solutions, Kontakt.io, Onyx Beacon, and UFO Beacons, which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth -strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Key Takeaways of the Report

• An explanatory portrayal of the global BLE beacon market coupled with the current drifts and future estimations to facilitate the investment pockets

• Major revenue generating segment together with regional trends & opportunities

• Qualitative valuation of market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends

• Governing procedures and development bents

• Company portfolios along with their investment plans and financial specifics

• Valuation of recent policies & developments and their impact on the BLE beacon market

