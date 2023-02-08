Travel Insurance Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 124.8 billion by 2031 | CAGR 24.7%

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global travel insurance market garnered $19.24 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $37.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of value chain, market dynamics, top wining strategies, key segments, business performance, and competitive landscape.

The research provides an extensive analysis of driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the global Travel Insurance market. These insights are helpful in availing insights about drivers, determining strategies, and implementing necessary steps to avail competitive advantage and sustainable growth. Moreover, market players, investors, and startups can determine new opportunities, exploit the market potential, and achieve a competitive edge.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1610

The single-trip travel insurance segment to dominate by 2031-

By insurance cover, the single-trip travel insurance segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around three-fifths of the global travel insurance market. This is owing to the fact that customized coverages with extra premium cost are offered when the traveler is planning to take part in winter sports, climbing, bungee jumping, and diving while abroad. These are best-suited policies for family travelers who prefer to go on a vacation once or twice a year. The long-stay travel insurance segment, at the same time, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 28.7% throughout the forecast period. This is because long-stay travel insurance provides lucrative coverages compared to that of conventional travel insurance policies, covering things such as medical costs, missing luggage, and having to postpone or cancel a trip.

The insurance intermediaries segment to maintain the lion's share-

By distribution channel, insurance intermediaries segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, generating nearly one-third of the global travel insurance market. This is due to the fact that insurance intermediaries are upgrading their businesses by integrating software such as GDS, a global distribution system that facilitates transactions between service providers in the travel industry such as airlines, hotels, car rental companies, and travel agencies. The insurance aggregators segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 27.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the fact that insurance aggregators collect data on various policies of insurance companies and upload it on a single online portal. Individuals interested in taking an insurance policy can visit this portal and compare products, prices, and terms of conditions offered by different insurance companies and make the best choice.

The family travelers segment to retain its dominance-

By end-user, the family travelers segment generated the major share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global travel insurance market, owing to increasing intergenerational travel trends among families. The business travelers segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 28.1% by 2031, due to rapid increase in national and international traveling for businesses to purchase raw materials from suppliers.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to the major share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global travel insurance market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 28.1% throughout the forecast period. Rise in awareness related to significant advantages of travel insurance among developing nations presents high opportunities for the market growth across the region.

Request For Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1610

Travel Insurance Market Key Market Segments

Insurance Cover

-Single-Trip Travel Insurance

-Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

-Long-Stay Travel Insurance

Distribution Channel

-Insurance Intermediaries

-Insurance Companies

-Banks

-Insurance Brokers

-Insurance Aggregators

End User

-Senior Citizens

-Education Travelers

-Business Travelers

-Family Travelers

-Others

Age Group

-1-17 Years Old

-18-30 Years Old

-31-49 Years Old

-Above 50

By Region

-North America (U.S., Canada)

-Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

-LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key players in the industry-

-Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.

-Aviva

-Zurich

-Just Travel Cover

-American International Group, Inc.

-PassportCard

-Trailfinders Ltd.

-Staysure

-Insurefor.com

-AXA

The report analyzes these key players in the global travel insurance market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1610

Related Reports:

Business Travel Insurance Market

Europe Travel Insurance Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.