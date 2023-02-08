Connected Gym Equipment Market to Reach US$ 3,761.9 Million by 2028 at a Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.7%
The report has segmented the global connected gym equipment market on the basis of equipment type, connectivity type, distribution channel, end user and region.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐲𝐦 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:
• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
• Historical Period: 2017-2022
• Forecast Period: 2023-2028
𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐠𝐲𝐦 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?
The global connected gym equipment market size reached US$ 734.5 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,761.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 31.7% during 2023-2028.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:
Connected gym equipment replicates the gym experience by providing access to training programs and live online classes led by professional trainers. These machines are connected to the internet, enabling users to store and collect data on centralized servers. They can also be linked with wearable devices or smartphone applications for continuous tracking and monitoring of their performance. Treadmills, rowing machines, ellipticals, stationary bikes, bench presses, squat racks, barbells, and dumbbells are some common product types. Consequently, connected gym equipment is extensively used across gyms, studios, health and fitness clubs, hotels, and hospitals.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The global connected gym equipment market is primarily driven by the rising health consciousness among consumers and the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases. The growing number of fitness clubs, gyms, and home fitness centers are further supporting product demand across the globe. In line with this, the rising per capita income and the rapid digitization in the health and fitness industry are providing a considerable thrust to the market growth. Moreover, key market players are integrating software-based coaching solutions in sports equipment to increase their consumer base, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the emerging trend of smart wearable devices and connected machines to track and monitor fitness parameters, such as number of burnt calories, amount of weight lifted, distance walked, and round of sets and reps, is acting as a growth-inducing factor.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐲𝐦 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global connected gym equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
• Brunswick Corporation
• Core Health & Fitness LLC
• Draper Inc.
• EGYM
• Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.
• Les Mills International Ltd.
• Nautilus Inc.
• Paradigm Health & Wellness
• Precor Incorporated (Peloton Interactive Inc.)
• Technogym S.p.A
• TRUE Fitness Technology Inc.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
• Cardiovascular Training Equipment
• Strength Training Equipment
• Others
𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
• Bluetooth
• Wi-Fi
• Ethernet
• RFID/NFC
• Others
𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:
• Online
• Offline
𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:
• Residential
• Gyms and Health Clubs
• Commercial
𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
