Vertical Farming Market Recent Innovations, Applications and Growth Analysis Till 2030

Farming Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Vertical Farming Market by Structure (Building-based Structure and Container-based Structure), Growth Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, and Aquaponics), and Component (Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”.

The report offers an extensive analysis of drivers and opportunities, key segments, top investment pockets, competitive landscape, and value chain. These data, statistics, and insights will prove to be helpful for market players, shareholders, new entrants, and investors to avail information about the market and adopt various strategies for growth.

The vertical farming market size was valued at $3.24 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $24.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.9%.

Key Market Segments Includes:

• By Structure

o Building-based Vertical Farms

o Container-based Vertical Farms

• BY Growth mechnism

o Hydroponics

o Aeroponics

o Aquaponics

• By Component

o Irrigation Component

o Lighting

o Sensor

o Climate Control

o Building Material

o Glass greenhouse

o Plastic greenhouse

o Others

In 2020, the vertical hydroponics segment accounted for the highest share of USD 1,329. Also, the vertical hydroponics dominates the growth mechanism segment in the global vertical farming market share. The aeroponics segment, however is expected to have the highest CAGR of 24.0% throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, among various components used in vertical farming, the climate control component segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 26.6%, due to rise in concerns among growers to restrict the influence of climate, which causes crop yield loss.

Based on growth mechanism, the hydroponics segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global vertical farming market, and is expected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to ongoing developments that cater to casual indoor growers. However, the aeroponics segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 24.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its environment-friendly nature, high yield of crops, and high investments from key players.

The vertical farming market is analyzed on the basis of geographical penetration along with a study of market influence in the various regions such as North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the vertical farming market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and vertical farming market growth strategies.

The report offers a detailed analysis of top market players operating in the global vertical farming market. The leading market players analyzed in the report include 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms, Agrilution, AMHYDRO (American Hydroponics), Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., Hort Americas, Illumitex Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Urban Crop Solutions, and Sky Greens. They implemented various strategies including new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, partnerships, and others to achieve growth and gain international presence.

The adoption of vertical farming market is increasing considerably in recent years owing to its usefulness and effectiveness. With rapid technological advancements, the application areas of vertical farming market are expanding to various domains. The research offers a comprehensive analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global vertical farming market.

