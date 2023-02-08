Mastering the Micro: Opportunities and Challenges in the Micromanipulators Market | CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

micromanipulators market growth is attributed to the increase in number of male infertility cases rise in disposable income, surge in adoption of IVF procedures

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the size of the micromanipulators market?

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Micromanipulators Market," The micromanipulators market size was $9,302.48 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14,316.85 thousand by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Micromanipulators are precision instruments used in scientific and industrial applications to manipulate small objects or components with high accuracy and control. They typically consist of a base and a series of arms, levers, or other components that can be adjusted to position a tool or probe with micrometer-level precision. Micromanipulators are commonly used in fields such as biology, electronics, and materials science.

In addition, the robust CO2 laser fiber property within the platform has brought UltraPulse fame. Echoing his sentiment about the platform Marc Remacle, M.D., Ph.D., at the Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg said "Providing precise, individualized patient care can be challenging for ENT surgeons because of the broad spectrum of surgical situations that can arise during the procedure." Remacle further explained "With the combined modality of the CO2 laser and the easy shift between free beam and fiber deliveries I can delicately address any clinical challenge while preserving healthy tissue, which is very important for the patient's recovery and comfort." Industry experts are of the faith that such innovations in the micromanipulators market result in better quality products.

The global micromanipulators market growth is driven by increase in number of male infertility cases. Women and men who are unable to conceive after one year of intercourse without taking contraception, as well as women who have had two or more failed pregnancies, are considered infertile. According to studies, 15% of couples who have unprotected sex for a year are unable to conceive, and 10% of couples who have unprotected intercourse for two years are unable to produce a viable pregnancy. Within the first three months, 20 percent to 37 percent of couples younger than 30 who are usually healthy are ready to conceive. Intracytospamic sperm injection is a typical treatment for infertility in men and women. The global micromanipulators market size is expected to rise due to rise in demand and surge in cases of infertility diseases.

Micromanipulators are used in a variety of segments, including:

Life Sciences: Used in laboratory and research settings to manipulate cells, tissues, and other biological samples with precision.

Electronics: Used to assemble, repair, and test small electronic components.

Materials Science: Used to manipulate and study materials at the nanoscale level.

Semiconductor Manufacturing: Used in the production of microchips and other semiconductor components.

Medical Devices: Used to perform delicate surgical procedures and to manipulate medical instruments.

Aerospace and Defense: Used for precision handling and assembly of components in the aerospace and defense industries.

These are some of the main segments that use micromanipulators, but they are also used in other areas where precise manipulation of small objects is required.

Educators introduce micromanipulator in curriculum

Today teachers are trying their best to match the local business with the school curriculum. Educators are of the faith that this would help in creating a dynamic environment where their students can easily develop an interest in different worksite and micromanipulator is one such discipline. Two teachers, who worked at “The Micromanipulator Company”, located in Carson City received a sum of $1,000 each for being a part of a program that links businesses and teachers to teach their pupils about career. These teachers also work with the company, which enabled them to show their student how to apply micromanipulator in industrial manufacturing. Such educational programs initiated by schools and other institutions can open new avenues for the micromanipulators market.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY-

• Depending on type, the electric micromanipulators segment was highest contributor to the market in 2020, whereas hydraulic micromanipulators segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• According to drug delivery, the cell manipulation segment was highest contributor to the market in 2020, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, North America generated the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America held largest micromanipulators market share in 2020; this growth is credited to intense research activities, high awareness among the consumers for the adoption of micromanipulators, and heavy investment in the research and development field. However, with rise in awareness of IVF technology and in vitro fertilization, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

Narishige Co. Ltd., Sutter Instruments, The Micromanipulator Company, Sensapex Inc., Luigs and Neumann, Scientifica Ltd, Siskiyou Corporation, leica microsystems, Nikon Healthcare, zeiss group

