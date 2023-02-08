Electrosurgery Market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1 percent during the forecast period, Technological Advancements, Market Share and Size

Electrosurgery Market size was valued at USD 5.8 Bn. in 2021 and the total Electrosurgery Market revenue is expected to grow at 6.1 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 9.31 Bn.

Electrosurgery Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The main objective of the Electrosurgery Market report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global market in simple language to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and present status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are covered in the Electrosurgery Market report. For the competitive analysis, a dedicated study of the key manufacturers has been included in the report. The Electrosurgery Market of key manufacturers consists of market leaders, new entrants and followers by region. The analysis of internal and external factors affecting the market positively and negatively has been included in the report, which provides a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. For easy understanding, the market has been divided into three major segments which were further divided into various sub-segments. The report provides a segment-wise analysis of the market and the major segments are surgery type, end-user and product type.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Electrosurgery Market size. The data in the report has been collected by using both the research methods that are primary and secondary. The report is a mixture of the data gathered by using both research methods, which makes the report more authentic. PORTER and PESTLE analysis with the potential impact of macro and micro economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. SWOT analysis provides the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the Electrosurgery Market.

Electrosurgery Market Overview

The process which includes passing high-frequency currents through the human body is called electrosurgery. This procedure destroys tissue or coagulates blood vessels by using a heated metal wire electrode. During surgery to cut tissue or prevent bleeding, many electrosurgery equipment or products are used. Electrosurgery technologies are utilized in various surgical procedures including cardiovascular surgery, gynecological surgery, vascular surgery and others.

Electrosurgery Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements and innovation in electrosurgical instruments, a shift in preference for outpatient procedures in developed regions and an increasing number of hospitals are the major growth drivers of the market. The Electrosurgery Market is also driven by the increasing number of cosmetics and age-related surgeries. The high risk of contamination carried out by electrosurgery is expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Electrosurgery Market Regional Insights

In 2021, the Electrosurgery market in the North America region dominated the global market. This is majorly attributed to the presence of local players and intense regional competition. The high adoption of the technology is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the Electrosurgery market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR. This growth is majorly expected due to the increasing foreign direct investments, rapid economic development and increasing public awareness.

Electrosurgery Market Segmentation

By Surgery Type

General surgery

Obstetric/gynecological surgery

Urological surgery

Orthopedic surgery

Cardiovascular surgery

Cosmetic surgery

Neurosurgery

Oncological surgery

By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Product type

Electrosurgical generators

Active electrodes

dispersive electrodes

various accessories

Electrosurgery Market Key Competitors include:

Medtronic PLC (US)

Applied Medical Resources Corporation (US)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (US)

Kirwan Surgical Products LLC (US)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Conmed Corporation (US)

Parkell, Inc. (US)

DTR Medical Ltd (UK)

Fluke Corporation (US)

Plasma Surgical Inc (US)

Symmetry Surgical Inc (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Xodus Medical (US)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Medtronic-Covidien AG (UK)

Smith and Nephew (UK)

Prima Medical Limited (UK)

Welfare Medical Ltd. (UK)

Soring GmbH (Germany)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany)

KLS Martin Group (Germany)

Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH (Germany)

Atmos Medizin Technik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

XcelLance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

RF Medical Co. Ltd (South Korea)

Key questions answered in the Electrosurgery Market are:

What is Electrosurgery?

What are the global trends in the Electrosurgery Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Electrosurgery Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Electrosurgery?

What is the expected demand for different types of products in the Electrosurgery Market during the forecast period?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Electrosurgery Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Electrosurgery?

What are the major challenges that the Electrosurgery Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Electrosurgery Market?



Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Surgery Type, End-user, Product type and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

