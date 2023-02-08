AC Motor Market Size to Reach USD 20.36 billion by 2029 | With 1.6% CAGR

According to Exactitude Consultancy the Global AC Motor Market value is expected to reach USD 20.36 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% between 2023 and 2029; Electric car sales have increased significantly in recent years, which is anticipated to boost demand for AC Motors.

The global AC motor market is expected to grow at a 1.6 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 20.36 billion by 2029 from USD 17.65 billion in 2022. An alternating current motor is a type of electric motor that is powered by alternating current (AC). An alternating current motor typically consists of two fundamental parts: an exterior stator with alternating current-supplied coils to produce a rotating magnetic field, and an interior rotor coupled to the output shaft to produce a second revolving magnetic field. Permanent magnets, reluctance saliency, or DC or AC electrical windings can all be used to generate the rotor magnetic field.

Growth Factors

Electric car sales have increased significantly in recent years, which is anticipated to boost demand for AC Motors.

Rising pollution levels and global warming are pressuring governments around the world to take stringent action against internal combustion engines; this will also raise the manufacture of hybrid automobiles, electric bikes, and electric trolleybuses, which will increase demand for AC Motors.

Over the projected period, it is expected that the increased popularity of inexpensive ECUs would fuel increases in AC motor production and consumption.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2029 Forecast Period 2023 to 2029 CAGR 1.6 % 2029 Value Projection USD 20.36 Billion Base Year 2020 AC Motors Market Size in 2020 USD 17.65 Billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 Segments covered By Type, By Application, By Region





Trends

Robot designers can create smaller, more accurate designs thanks to Kollmorgen's frameless motors. The motors are used in self-driving forklifts, collaborative robots, AGVs for picking and sorting, robotic arms, and joints. To produce lightweight and torque-dense motion solutions, the frameless motors interact smoothly with strain-wave gears, feedback devices, and servo drives.

Unmanned aircraft systems (UASs) from CP Aeronautics, which can handle a variety of payloads and data linkages to ground control stations, are a trending motor use for drones. Brushless outrunner motors with 28 V or 42 V voltage are used in the Orbiter 1, 2, and 3 models to directly drive the fixed-pitch propellers on UASs.

Market Overview

The stator, the fixed outer drum, and the rotor, the rotating inner section coupled to the motor shaft, are the essential components of an alternating current motor. The stator and rotor both generate revolving magnetic fields. Alternating current powers the winding of the stator, which generates the rotating field.

AC motors can be used for a variety of purposes, including powering appliances and big pieces of machinery. Because of their low cost and excellent efficiency, they are suitable for a wide range of applications. AC motors are commonly used in applications where electrical motors are required.

The process of creating the PWM signals that are ultimately utilised to turn on or off the power devices in the three-phase inverter involves both hardware and software considerations in a typical ac motor-controller architecture.

AC Motor Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Synchronous Motor Reluctance Motors Hysteresis Motors

Induction Motor Single Phase Motors Polyphase Motors

Others Universal motor and series wound motor Repulsion motor Exterior rotor Sliding rotor motor Electronically commutated motor Watt Hour-metre motor Slow-speed synchronous timing motor



Based on End-Industry

Commercial

Industrial

Medical

Consumer items such as air conditioners, heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment, refrigerators, and washing machines may considerably drive the market.

Based on Application

Conveyor belts and systems

Appliances

Air conditioners and fans

Companies Profiled in AC Motor Market Players:

ABB Ltd., iTouchless, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Rexroth Ag, General Electric, Siemens AG, Regal Beloit, Simplehuman LLC, Crompton Greaves Power Efficiency Corporation, and WEG Industries are major players in the AC Motor Market.

Recent Developments

June 2022 - Nidec and its subsidiary Nidec Sankyo have collaborated on developing an AC servo motor with Zignear, a position detection technology that can be used in industrial robots to replace encoders. The motor is designed for industrial robots and automated guided vehicles.

February 2022 - Renault Group, Valeo, and Siemens Automotive signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a strategic partnership for the design, co-development, and manufacturing in France of a new-generation automotive electric motor that does not use rare earth elements. The three partners will pool their knowledge and recognized expertise to create a one-of-a-kind electric powertrain system unrivalled worldwide, delivering more power with less energy and without using rare earth elements.

Industry News

Dec 08, 2022, GE Hydro Solutions was selected by Anhui Jinzhai Pumped Storage Power Co., LTD, one of the divisions of State Grid XinYuan, to supply four new 300 MW pumped storage turbines, generator-motors as well as the balance of plant equipment for the Anhui Jinzhai pumped storage power plant located in the Jinzhai County, Anhui Province, China.

Dec 05, 2022, Siemens Mobility delivers 73 Velaro MS high-speed trains (ICE 3 neo) for Deutsche Bahn. The first train of the ICE 3 neo fleet started passenger service.

Dec 02, 2022, ABB officially opened its state-of-the-art, fully automated and flexible robotics factory in Kangqiao, Shanghai, China. The 67,000m2 production and research facility represents a $150 million (1.1 billion RMB) investment by ABB and will deploy the company’s digital and automation technologies to manufacture next generation robots – enhancing ABB’s robotics and automation leadership in China.

Nov 29, 2022, The WEG electric motor production plant in Algeria has just been inaugurated with the presence of the Minister of Industry, Ahmed Zeghdar, as well as H.E. the Brazilian Ambassador, Flavio Marega, in the Wilaya of Sétif, in line with the policy of the Algerian authorities.

September 13, 2022 – Regal Rexnord announced plans to achieve carbon emission neutrality on scopes 1 and 2 by 2032, and targets net zero across scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2050.

Market Drivers

PMSMs or synchronous ac motors are being used more frequently. They were first utilised in the early 2000s, and motors (also known as brushless ac motors, permanent-magnet ac motors, or PMACs) were very prevalent in a variety of applications, including hoists and cranes, conveyors, printing, packing, and vehicle hub drives such as those found in AGVs.

AC motors are utilised in the manufacturing sector, which consumes the greatest energy, in compressors, tiny pumps, and robotics.

Regional Analysis



North America includes the United States, Canada and Mexico

Europe includes Germany, France, UK, Italy and Spain

South America includes Colombia, Argentina, Nigeria and Chile

Asia-Pacific includes Japan, China, Korea, India, Saudi Arabia and Southeast Asia

The Asia Pacific market is predicted to grow rapidly throughout the forecast period. Because of the expanding construction and industrial sectors, this region is expected to grow at a CAGR more than 7%.

North America is expected to develop at a CAGR more than 6.0%, owing to tight government rules aimed at decreasing the greenhouse effect. Furthermore, manufacturers in the United States began a steady transition away from gas turbines and toward electric motors as alternative power sources.

Europe and Latin America are expected to increase steadily over the projection period. These regions accounted for nearly 30% of overall market share and more than USD 20 billion in sales.

Reasons AC Motor StandsOut

Efficiency

Lifespan

Quiet

Adaptability

Accessibility

Simplicity

Brushless

Self-Starting

Speed Regulation

Single Phase Input

Top 5 Electric Motor Manufacturers in the World

Siemens Toshiba ABB Nidec Motor Rockwell Automation

Electrical design distinguishes induction motors. The National Electrical Manufacturers Association classifies AC motors into five categories: A, B, C, D, and E. The following is a description of the characteristics of each classification:

Classification A: high breakdown torque designed for specific use slip characteristic less than 5%

Classification B: general-purpose motor slip is 3-5% or less

Classification C: high starting torque normal starting current low slip little demand for overload

Classification D: high starting torque high slip of 5 to 13% low full load speed speed fluctuations due to changes in load

Classification E: high efficiency low starting torque requirements are low



