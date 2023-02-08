InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Lucky Minerals’ Discovery of Large Intersections of Gold Mineralization in the Initial Stage of its Ongoing Drill Program at its Wayka Project in Ecuador

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucky Minerals (TSXV:LKY) (OTCPink:LKMNF) (FSE:LKY) has discovered large intersections of gold mineralization in the initial stage of its ongoing drill program at its Wayka Project in Ecuador. The 100% owned Fortuna property covers 550 square kilometers or approximately 55,000 hectares of exploration concessions in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.



The Wayka epithermal gold discovery lies along an elevated ridge that trends northeast with elevations ranging from approximately 3,600 meters to 3,700 meters above sea level and is bound to the East by the El Buitre Porphyry and to the West by the Emma Porphyry.

Lucky has completed the first 5 drill holes at Wayka using lightweight drill equipment developed by the company’s drilling partner Hubbard Drilling. These shallow holes were designed to follow up on the trenches previously announced in the Discovery Zone. The objective of this initial drill program was to prove the continuity of the siliceous lenses to depth and its lithological and/or structural control.

Drill hole DDHW-001-2023 was drilled to intersect the gold mineralization outlined in the southern edge of trench 21, which previously returned 5.24 g/t gold over 14 metres. This drill hole intersected strongly silicified rock containing gold mineralization from surface to a depth of 7 metres, with an average grade of 0.64 g/t gold.

Drill hole DDHW-003-2023 was drilled to intersect the surface gold mineralization outlined between trenches 6 and 14. This drill hole intersected gold mineralization from a depth of 16 to 26 metres, associated with vuggy silica and pyrite, reporting an average of 0.68 g/t gold over the 10 metres.

Drill hole DDHW-005-2023 was drilled to a depth of 80.20 metres to intersect from surface the silicified zone sampled in trench 17. This drill hole intersected a zone of gold-bearing vuggy silica with disseminated pyrite from a depth of 0.53 to 6.35 metres, reporting an average of 0.87 g/t gold over the 5.82 metres.

Drill hole DDHW-002-2023, drilled to intersect the down dip extension of the silicified rocks found in drill hole DDHW-001-2023, intersected a zone of advanced argillic alteration with anomalous gold mineralization from 17.80 to 21.25 metres.

Drill hole DDHW-004-2023, drilled to a depth of 60.50 metres to intersect the gold mineralization below trench 17, intersected a zone of faulting with anomalous gold.

The shares are trading at $0.035. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.LuckyMinerals.com , contact Francois Perron, President and CEO, at 866-924-6484 or by email at investors@LuckyMinerals.com . Investor Relations is handled by Kerry Schacter at Renmark Financial who can be reached at 416-644-2020 or by email at KSchacter@renmarkfinancial.com .

