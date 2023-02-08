Submit Release
Radware Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Recurring revenue increased to 68%, full year 2022 cloud and subscription revenue increased 13%

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $74.1 million, down 3% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 82.7% compared to 82.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17; GAAP net loss per share of $0.09

Full Year 2022 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $293.4 million, up 2% year-over-year
  • ARR of $202.4 million, up 7% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 83.0% compared to 82.4% in 2021
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68; GAAP EPS of $0.00

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“For the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, I’m pleased to report solid results, which were in-line with our guidance. The results were driven mainly by cloud and subscription revenue, which delivered double-digit growth during 2022, as well as a record number of new cloud wins in the fourth quarter,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO. “While headwinds in the macro environment may continue to impact our results in the coming year, we remain optimistic about our long-term growth potential given the market adoption of our products. In 2023, the cloud will continue to play a pivotal role in our strategy as we increase our focus on our cloud security solutions, grow our presence in the mid-sized enterprise market, and expand our channel partnerships. Coupled with disciplined expense management, we remain committed to driving profitable growth.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022
Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 totaled $74.1 million and $293.4 million, respectively:

  • Revenue in the Americas region was $31.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 2% from $31.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue in the Americas region for the full year of 2022 was $123.9 million, a decrease of 4% from $128.8 million in the full year of 2021.

  • Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 18% from $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue in the EMEA region for the full year of 2022 was $104.2 million, up 6% from $98.4 million for the full year of 2021.

  • Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 14% from $15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue in the APAC region for the full year of 2022 was $65.3 million, up 10% from $59.3 million for the full year of 2021.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.1 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $5.6 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss for the full year of 2022 was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $7.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the full year of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2022 was $31.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $38.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the full year of 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $432.0 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $32.1 million for the full year of 2022.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net of balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Conference Call
Radware management will host a call today, February 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and the Company’s 2023 outlook. To participate in the call, please use the following numbers:
U.S. participants call toll free: 888-510-2008
International participants call: 1 646-960-0306
Conference ID: 1864701

A replay will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-647-362-9199 or (US toll-free) 800-770-2030. Passcode 1864701.

The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls and similar measures targeting Russia and other countries and territories as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: FacebookLinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

©2023 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

CONTACTS
Investor Relations:
Yisca Erez, +972-72-3917211, ir@radware.com

Media Contact:
Gerri Dyrek, gerri.dyrek@radware.com


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
       
  December 31,   December 31,
  2022   2021
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets      
       
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents 46,185   92,513
Marketable securities 44,180   39,497
Short-term bank deposits 207,679   155,879
Trade receivables, net 17,752   13,191
Other receivables and prepaid expenses 8,646   8,046
Inventories 11,428   11,580
  335,870   320,706
       
Long-term investments      
Marketable securities 90,148   98,224
Long-term bank deposits 43,765   79,708
Severance pay funds 2,146   2,454
  136,059   180,386
       
       
Property and equipment, net 21,068   20,240
Intangible assets, net 19,686   10,731
Other long-term assets 43,636   37,334
Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,078   24,829
Goodwill 68,008   41,144
Total assets 647,405   635,370
       
Liabilities and equity      
       
Current liabilities      
Trade payables 8,067   4,310
Deferred revenues 108,243   99,922
Operating lease liabilities 4,685   5,090
Other payables and accrued expenses 45,444   56,565
  166,439   165,887
       
Long-term liabilities      
Deferred revenues 72,219   67,065
Operating lease liabilities 19,461   22,360
Other long-term liabilities 20,843   10,065
  112,523   99,490
       
Equity      
Radware Ltd. equity      
Share capital 732   730
Additional paid-in capital 498,168   471,173
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (4,844)   (455)
Treasury stock, at cost (303,299)   (243,023)
Retained earnings 141,402   141,568
Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity 332,159   369,993
       
Non–controlling interest 36,284   -
       
Total equity 368,443   369,993
       
Total liabilities and equity 647,405   635,370



Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  For the three months ended   For the year ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
               
Revenues 74,083   76,642   293,426   286,496
Cost of revenues 13,917   14,048   53,884   52,446
Gross profit 60,166   62,594   239,542   234,050
               
Operating expenses, net:              
Research and development, net 22,486   19,597   86,562   74,098
Selling and marketing 32,544   32,015   126,533   119,842
General and administrative 10,244   6,114   29,786   21,885
Total operating expenses, net 65,274   57,726   242,881   215,825
               
Operating income (loss) (5,108)   4,868   (3,339)   18,225
Financial income (expense), net 2,018   (463)   8,052   4,407
Income (loss) before taxes on income (3,090)   4,405   4,713   22,632
Taxes on income 1,034   9,996   4,879   14,821
Net income (loss) (4,124)   (5,591)   (166)   7,811
               
Basic net earnings (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders (0.09)   (0.12)   (0.00)   0.17
               
Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings (loss) per share 44,586,590   46,004,419   44,943,168   45,919,835
               
Diluted net earnings (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders (0.09)   (0.12)   (0.00)   0.16
               
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings (loss) per share 44,586,590   46,004,419   44,943,168   47,503,091



Radware Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the year ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2022   2021   2022   2021
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit 60,166   62,594   239,542   234,050
  Stock-based compensation 112   87   399   236
  Amortization of intangible assets 992   465   3,704   1,858
Non-GAAP gross profit 61,270   63,146   243,645   236,144
                 
GAAP research and development, net 22,486   19,597   86,562   74,098
  Stock-based compensation 2,073   1,626   7,292   5,412
Non-GAAP Research and development, net 20,413   17,971   79,270   68,686
                 
GAAP selling and marketing 32,544   32,015   126,533   119,842
  Stock-based compensation 2,993   2,517   11,241   8,811
Non-GAAP selling and marketing 29,551   29,498   115,292   111,031
                 
GAAP general and administrative 10,244   6,114   29,786   21,885
  Stock-based compensation 4,480   1,142   8,421   3,115
  Litigation costs -   -   -   288
  Acquisition costs 819   296   1,961   925
Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,945   4,676   19,404   17,557
                 
GAAP total operating expenses, net 65,274   57,726   242,881   215,825
  Stock-based compensation 9,546   5,285   26,954   17,338
  Litigation costs -   -   -   288
  Acquisition costs 819   296   1,961   925
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 54,909   52,145   213,966   197,274
                 
GAAP operating income (loss) (5,108)   4,868   (3,339)   18,225
  Stock-based compensation 9,658   5,372   27,353   17,574
  Amortization of intangible assets 992   465   3,704   1,858
  Litigation costs -   -   -   288
  Acquisition costs 819   296   1,961   925
Non-GAAP operating income 6,361   11,001   29,679   38,870
                 
GAAP financial income (loss), net 2,018   (463)   8,052   4,407
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income (loss), net 413   1,592   (1,301)   1,811
Non-GAAP financial income, net 2,431   1,129   6,751   6,218
                 
GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income (3,090)   4,405   4,713   22,632
  Stock-based compensation 9,658   5,372   27,353   17,574
  Amortization of intangible assets 992   465   3,704   1,858
  Litigation costs -   -   -   288
  Acquisition costs 819   296   1,961   925
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income (loss), net 413   1,592   (1,301)   1,811
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 8,792   12,130   36,430   45,088
                 
GAAP taxes on income 1,034   9,996   4,879   14,821
  Tax settlement -   (8,247)   -   (8,247)
  Tax related adjustments 61   61   246   246
Non-GAAP taxes on income 1,095   1,810   5,125   6,820
                 
GAAP net income (loss) (4,124)   (5,591)   (166)   7,811
  Stock-based compensation 9,658   5,372   27,353   17,574
  Amortization of intangible assets 992   465   3,704   1,858
  Litigation costs -   -   -   288
  Acquisition costs 819   296   1,961   925
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 413   1,592   (1,301)   1,811
  Tax settlement -   8,247   -   8,247
  Tax related adjustments (61)   (61)   (246)   (246)
Non-GAAP net income 7,697   10,320   31,305   38,268
                 
GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share (0.09)   (0.12)   (0.00)   0.16
  Stock-based compensation 0.21   0.11   0.60   0.37
  Amortization of intangible assets 0.02   0.01   0.08   0.04
  Litigation costs 0.00   0.00   0.00   0.01
  Acquisition costs 0.02   0.01   0.04   0.02
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income (loss), net 0.01   0.03   (0.03)   0.04
  Tax settlement 0.00   0.17   0.00   0.17
  Tax related adjustments (0.00)   (0.00)   (0.01)   (0.01)
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.17   0.22   0.68   0.81
                 
                 
Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 45,227,288   47,655,351   45,947,476   47,503,091



Radware Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(U.S Dollars in thousands)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the twelve months ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2022   2021   2022   2021
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP net income (loss) (4,124)   (5,591)   (166)   7,811
  Exclude: Financial expense (income), net (2,018)   463   (8,052)   (4,407)
  Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,878   2,484   11,692   10,196
  Exclude: Taxes on income 1,034   9,996   4,879   14,821
EBITDA (2,230)   7,352   8,353   28,421
                 
  Share-based compensation 9,658   5,372   27,353   17,574
  Litigation costs -   -   -   288
  Acquisition costs 819   296   1,961   925
Adjusted EBITDA 8,247   13,020   37,667   47,208
                 
                 
    For the three months ended   For the twelve months ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2022   2021   2022   2021
                 
  Amortization of intangible assets 992   465   3,704   1,858
                 
  Depreciation 1,886   2,019   7,988   8,338
                 
    2,878   2,484   11,692   10,196
                 



Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
               
  For the three months ended   For the year ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:              
               
Net income (loss) (4,124)   (5,591)   (166)   7,811
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization 2,878   2,484   11,692   10,196
Share-based compensation 9,658   5,372   27,353   17,574
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 766   817   2,345   2,720
Gain related to securities, net (4)   (14)   (68)   (438)
Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits (1,424)   1,003   (2,480)   2,424
Increase in accrued severance pay, net 301   15   219   468
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (4,401)   (1,715)   (4,561)   3,657
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (5,243)   2,515   (5,716)   (8,091)
Decrease (increase) in inventories (574)   823   152   2,355
Increase in trade payables 1,297   1,316   3,757   428
Increase in deferred revenues 1,584   10,990   13,475   20,063
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses 8,418   10,287   (12,301)   12,238
Operating lease liabilities, net 428   632   (1,553)   369
Net cash provided by operating activities 9,560   28,934   32,148   71,774
               
Cash flows from investing activities:              
               
Purchase of property and equipment (1,768)   (1,653)   (8,814)   (5,603)
Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net (71)   7   35   49
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net 5,824   20,168   (13,377)   24,448
Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities ,net 1,640   (3,527)   (3,862)   (11,045)
Payment for the business acquisition of SecurityDAM Ltd. -   -   (30,000)   -
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,625   14,995   (56,018)   7,849
               
Cash flows from financing activities:              
               
Proceeds from exercise of share options 832   2,828   2,034   10,590
Repurchase of shares (12,301)   (17,449)   (59,492)   (52,471)
Proceeds from issuance of Preferred A shares in subsidiary -   -   35,000   -
Net cash used in financing activities (11,469)   (14,621)   (22,458)   (41,881)
               
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,716   29,308   (46,328)   37,742
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 42,469   63,205   92,513   54,771
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 46,185   92,513   46,185   92,513


