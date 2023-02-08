PHBI Pharmgreen Launches Online Sales for Its MaxGenomic™ Supplement Product

/EIN News/ -- CARSON CITY, NV, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., (OTC PINKS: PHBI), “Pharmagreen” or the “Company” is pleased to announce that it has completed development of its first formulated nutraceutical product and has commenced online sales via the Shopify ecommerce platform of its MaxGenomic™ Supplement. The company is also pleased to have entered the nutraceutical industry with this product development and be part of this multi-hundred-billion-dollar industry that is growing at a record pace.

MaxGenomic™ Supplement comes in a bottle with 60 Enteric capsules (delayed release), for a one- or two-month supply, depending on suggested use. This all-natural product utilizes a combination of fifteen ingredients from medicinal plants and medicinal mushrooms.

Pharmagreen’s proprietary blend is unique to the market, by combining mushrooms and herbs in one, delayed release, capsule. A nutrigenomic supplement for the utmost mind and body experience. Nutrigenomics, or nutritional genomics, concerns the relationship between nutrients, diet, and genetic expression. The Company’s new product was formulated to help and assist with repairing damage done to your DNA. This damage happens during cell division and as a result of oxidative stresses due to environmental influences such as pollution. The human body has the ability to repair DNA with special proteins but over time these proteins get used up. By using fungi and plants that contain β-glucans, polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid, lipopolysaccharides, and many more beneficial compounds it is possible to reverse damage done to your genes.

Pharmagreen created this new line of genomic supplements because health and wellness start on the cellular level.

Online store is now open, please visit: https://pharmagreen-store.myshopify.com/

Pharmagreen’s team focus is to help and aid, in the sales of MaxGenomic™ Supplement and additional nutraceutical products development. We are working with our first honorary sports ambassador, Mr. Tyrell Crosby to assist with the promotion of the product. The company has plans to keep adding to the list of honorary sports ambassadors’ representatives. Pharmagreen’s near future plans also include launching additional products of its MaxGenomic™ brand designed for the extremely active, sports professionals and on the go individuals who are looking for immediate help and support before they begin and during their routine.

“This is a very great start to the new year, as we have started the sales program of our very unique MaxGenomic™ Supplement brand. It is a year of revenues for the company and increasing shareholder value. We also intend to bring to market additional all natural and beneficial product lines to enhance revenue growth,” stated Peter Wojcik, CEO of Pharmagreen.

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc.

Pharmagreen is currently developing its nutraceutical products, and is focused on generating revenues from its proprietary blend of therapeutic plants and fungi, a nutraceutical wellness product. Utilizing the Company's expertise in plant genetics, Pharmagreen's transgenic program uses the newest technology available to research and create nutraceuticals, protein-based vaccines, and daily supplements with the potential to improve lives and address a wide variety of disease conditions. For further information on the Company, and our website, please visit www.pharmagreen.ca

For company’s online store, please visit: https://pharmagreen-store.myshopify.com/

