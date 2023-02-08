Aurecon Strengthens Foundation For Growth With Hiring Of Civil Engineering Expert In Singapore
EINPresswire.com/ -- International design, engineering and advisory company Aurecon has appointed Adrian Yeung as its Technical Director, Civil for Singapore to deepen its civil engineering capability in the country.
According to the Building and Construction Authority, Singapore’s construction demand for 2023 is expected to remain strong, ranging between S$27 billion and S$32 billion. The public sector is slated to contribute about 60 per cent of that demand, amounting to between S$16 billion and S$19 billion, underpinned by Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line construction (e.g. Cross Island Line and Jurong Region Line) and other infrastructure works.
With construction demand also projected to reach between S$25 billion and S$32 billion per year from 2024 to 2027, Aurecon sees huge potential to support the delivery of key infrastructure in Singapore over that period and beyond. The appointment of Adrian will strengthen Aurecon’s value proposition to pursue opportunities in the infrastructure space, ground and underground engineering, and rail and mass transit, complementing its Asia business growth strategy.
Jean-Marc Girard, Chief Operations Officer, Asia who is currently leading Aurecon’s Singapore business shared, “Singapore has a robust infrastructure system and continues to reinvent itself to build a liveable and sustainable city. With Adrian coming on board, his multi-disciplinary local and international experience, especially in managing civil engineering works across all project stages, adds depth to our expertise. It also lays a strong foundation for us to better seize opportunities due to growing demand for resilient and sustainable infrastructure.”
About Adrian Yeung
Adrian is a seasoned civil engineer with over 22 years of Singaporean and international experience, having worked in the United Kingdom (UK), Indonesia, South Africa and most recently, Singapore.
Some of the key projects in Singapore that Adrian has contributed to include the preliminary infrastructure design for Sentosa’s People Mover System; Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) infrastructure works for the North-South Corridor (i.e. N105, N106 and N107); planning, design and civil engineering works for Eastern Region Line (E1003 - 5 stations); design development of cut and cover tunnel, Megaspine, for Changi Airport Terminal 5; as well as design and delivery of geotechnical works for the Marina Coastal Expressway Contract 482. Notably, Adrian served as the owner’s consultant for E1003, Megaspine, and various civil engineering and infrastructure works for the Housing & Development Board, Urban Redevelopment Authority and LTA from 2011 to 2019.
Beyond Singapore, Adrian was also involved in major infrastructure projects such as the Contract CP 203 - Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (Phase Two) in Indonesia; the Transnet railway expansion project in South Africa; the East London Line Extension and redevelopment of Wembley Stadium in the UK.
Adrian will be responsible for scaling up Aurecon’s business and developing go-to-market strategies in the civil engineering space, fostering strong client networks, enhancing project delivery and honing in-house technical capabilities. Adrian also brings to Aurecon his multi-disciplinary experience in providing direct consultancy services, especially given his sound understanding of local consultant, contractor and government agency requirements. His strong geotechnical engineering background and experience gained earlier in his career will enhance his team’s collaboration with the geotechnical team.
“I am delighted to join an innovative company like Aurecon and am thrilled to work with my colleagues to deliver resilient business growth and value for our clients. Amid strong construction demand, I look forward to contributing my expertise to help shape a liveable and sustainable Singapore, and to cement Aurecon’s position in the Singapore market,” Adrian added.
Prior to joining Aurecon, Adrian was Senior Assistant Director at Sentosa Development Corporation where he was part of the team in delivering strategic initiatives and shaping Sentosa into a premier leisure destination. Earlier in his career, Adrian has also helmed key leadership positions at Buro Happold, Mott MacDonald and Obayashi Corporation, of which he spent over 17 years at Mott MacDonald in the UK, South Africa and Singapore, contributing to its growth in those countries.
Adrian holds a Master’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Bristol, UK. He is a Chartered Engineer (CEng) UK, as well as a member of the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) and the ICE Singapore Committee – Tunnelling and Geotechnics Special Interest Group.
About Aurecon
Aurecon is an international design, engineering and advisory company that brings ideas to life to create a better future for people and the planet. We are proud to be named Australasia’s most innovative company and most innovative professional services company by the Australian Financial Review in 2020.
Our clients’ ideas and aspirations drive all that we do. We work alongside them like no other firm to co-create clever, innovative solutions to some of the world’s most complex challenges, adding value across the project lifecycle through deep technical and advisory expertise. We serve our clients across a range of markets and international locations. Hardwired in our DNA are engineering, design and the deep need to leave a legacy. We are as diverse as we are dynamic. As curious as we are clever.
Drawing on our deep pool of knowledge, we bring vital engineering experience, technical capability and design expertise to the table. Then we listen deeply and intently. We see the opportunities, possibilities and potential that others don’t. Through a range of unique creative processes and skills, we collaborate with our clients to re-imagine, shape and design a better future.
We believe humanity depends on engineering; and we recognise we have a broader stewardship role to play. A deep responsibility to hold. As we continually strive for a life in balance, Aurecon clients will be both ready for the future and engineered for life.
To learn more about what we have been up to visit our newsroom, or take a glimpse into the future on our Just Imagine blog.
Aurecon is an owner managed company. View our history
