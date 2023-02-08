Instant Noodles Market Size, Share, Segmentation, Demand and Research Report 2022-2027
Global Instant Noodles Market to Reach US$ 67.1 Billion by 2027, Stimulated by Escalating Demand for RTE FoodsBROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Instant Noodles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
How large is the instant noodle market?
The global instant noodles market reached a value of US$ 49.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 67.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.03% during 2022-2027.
Market Outlook:
Instant noodles are made from fine wheat flour and a mixture of alkaline salts. Various additional ingredients are also added to the dough in smaller quantities, such as edible oil, gluten, starch, and stabilizers, including guar gum. Instant noodles are precooked, dried noodles that are dehydrated using one of the two processes, such as flash or air frying. They are generally accompanied by a small sachet containing the tastemaker. Instant noodles are portable, quick to make, and easy to store. In addition, they are high in fats and carbohydrates. As a result, instant noodles are extensively available across supermarkets, specialty stores, hypermarkets, convenience stores, online channels, etc.
Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.
Get a Free pdf sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-on-an-instant-noodle-processing-plant/requestsample
Instant Noodles Market Trends:
The emerging trend of urbanization, the inflating disposable incomes of the consumers, and the high preference for affordable and quick meals, which require minimal cooking, owing to the hectic lifestyle and busy schedule of the working population, are among the primary factors driving the instant noodles market.
Besides this, the wide product availability in various flavors and vegetarian and non-vegetarian variations and the introduction of innovative colors, textures, and seasonings/tastemakers by the leading manufacturers, according to regional tastes and preferences, are further augmenting the market growth.
Moreover, the rising purchase of instant noodles with longer shelf life, on account of the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the expanding food retail sector and the increasing number of supermarkets, departmental stores, and hypermarkets across the globe are expected to bolster the instant noodles market in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
• Master Kong (Shenyang) Instant Noodle Foodstuff Co., Ltd.
• Hebei Hualong Food Group
• Indofood Sukses Makmur
• Nissin Foods
• Nestle
• Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has categorized the market based on type and distribution channel.
Based on Type:
• Fried
• Non-fried
Based on Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Convenience Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Regional Insights:
• China
• Indonesia
• Japan
• India
• Vietnam
• United States
• Republic of Korea
• Thailand
• Saudi Arabia
• Others
Ask analyst for 10% free customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=645&flag=C
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
More Reports by IMARC Group:
Plant-Based Food Market Size 2023-2028
Organic Food Market Global Report Analysis 2022-2027
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here