$3.0 Bn, Pneumonia Testing Market (by 2030) Growth Forecast at 6.5% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Allied Market Research

Pneumonia Testing Market size, share, growth, opportunities

The advancement in nucleic acid detection technology has made it possible to diagnose pneumonia more accurately and in a shorter amount of time.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $1.6 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 $3.0 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 6.5% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030.Pneumonia is a serious respiratory illness that can lead to severe complications, particularly in individuals with weakened immune systems, such as young children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic medical conditions. Accurate and timely diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment and management of pneumonia. That's why the development and availability of various diagnostic tests for pneumonia play an important role in the healthcare industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the pneumonia testing market. With a high number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, many individuals who contract the virus are also developing pneumonia, leading to a higher demand for diagnostic tests. Furthermore, the increased focus on research and development for the treatment of COVID-19-associated pneumonia is also driving growth in the market. As a result, the pneumonia testing market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Abott Laboratories, F.hoffman La roche, Thermofischer Inc, Hologic Inc, Biomerieux SA, Quidel Corporation, Bio Rad laborateries, Beckton and Dickinson Company, AdvanDx, Beckman Coulter

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3776

The growth of the Pneumonia Testing Market is driven by various factors such as the increasing adoption of point-of-care testing, advancements in nucleic acid detection, growth in the geriatric population, and a rise in the prevalence of pneumonia among children globally. The increase in healthcare expenditure and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, along with the availability of reimbursements and key market players, present significant growth opportunities for the market. However, the use of traditional methods such as cultures for detecting pneumonia causative organisms may slow down the market growth to some extent, as these methods are time-consuming and have a higher error rate.

𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The Pneumonia Testing Market can be segmented into two types:

Consumables: This segment includes reagents, kits, and other materials used in the testing process.

Analyzers: This segment includes equipment and instruments used for analyzing test samples in the detection of pneumonia. These instruments include point-of-care devices and laboratory-based analyzers.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Molecular Diagnostics: This method involves the detection of genetic material (DNA or RNA) of the pathogen causing pneumonia.

Point of Care Testing (POCT): This method involves the use of rapid diagnostic tests that can be performed at the patient's bedside or in a primary care setting.

Immunodiagnostics: This method involves the detection of antibodies produced by the body in response to an infection, including pneumonia. It includes tests such as Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISAs) and Rapid Antigen Detection Tests (RADTs).

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠@https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3776

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA): This is a widely used immunodiagnostic method for detecting the presence of specific antibodies in the blood.

Immunofluorescence: This technology uses fluorescence-labeled antibodies to detect the presence of specific antigens in a sample.

Western Blot: This technology is used to detect specific proteins in a sample and to identify their molecular weight.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): This technology is used to amplify specific DNA sequences, enabling the detection of low levels of the pathogen causing pneumonia.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC): This technology uses antibodies to detect the presence of specific antigens in tissue samples.

Others: This category includes other technologies used in pneumonia testing such as Rapid Antigen Detection Tests (RADTs), Microbial Culture, and Nucleic Acid Hybridization.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Hospitals: This segment includes both inpatient and outpatient facilities that offer pneumonia testing services.

Diagnostic Laboratories: This segment includes independent and hospital-affiliated diagnostic labs that offer pneumonia testing services.

Homecare: This segment includes individuals who perform pneumonia tests at home using Point of Care (POC) testing devices.

Others: This segment includes other end-users such as nursing homes, clinics, and long-term care facilities.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:

North America: This region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Europe: This region includes countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe.

Asia-Pacific: This region includes countries such as Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region.

LAMEA: This region includes countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of the Latin America, Middle East, and Africa region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America has the highest Pneumonia Testing Market Share in 2020, owing to a rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in healthcare expenditure, the surge in presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, increase in the availability of reimbursements, and rise in presence of major market players in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the pneumonia testing market in North America.

𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/53f88224ae630f1431faa985b7875531