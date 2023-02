$3.0 Bn, Pneumonia Testing Market (by 2030) Growth Forecast at 6.5% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Allied Market Research

Pneumonia Testing Market size, share, growth, opportunities

The advancement in nucleic acid detection technology has made it possible to diagnose pneumonia more accurately and in a shorter amount of time.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐š ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $1.6 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2020 ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐ญ๐จ $3.0 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2030, ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐š ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ 6.5% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2021 ๐ญ๐จ 2030.Pneumonia is a serious respiratory illness that can lead to severe complications, particularly in individuals with weakened immune systems, such as young children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic medical conditions. Accurate and timely diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment and management of pneumonia. That's why the development and availability of various diagnostic tests for pneumonia play an important role in the healthcare industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the pneumonia testing market. With a high number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, many individuals who contract the virus are also developing pneumonia, leading to a higher demand for diagnostic tests. Furthermore, the increased focus on research and development for the treatment of COVID-19-associated pneumonia is also driving growth in the market. As a result, the pneumonia testing market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

Abott Laboratories, F.hoffman La roche, Thermofischer Inc, Hologic Inc, Biomerieux SA, Quidel Corporation, Bio Rad laborateries, Beckton and Dickinson Company, AdvanDx, Beckman Coulter

The growth of the Pneumonia Testing Market is driven by various factors such as the increasing adoption of point-of-care testing, advancements in nucleic acid detection, growth in the geriatric population, and a rise in the prevalence of pneumonia among children globally. The increase in healthcare expenditure and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, along with the availability of reimbursements and key market players, present significant growth opportunities for the market. However, the use of traditional methods such as cultures for detecting pneumonia causative organisms may slow down the market growth to some extent, as these methods are time-consuming and have a higher error rate.

โ€ƒ๐๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐š ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

The Pneumonia Testing Market can be segmented into two types:

Consumables: This segment includes reagents, kits, and other materials used in the testing process.

Analyzers: This segment includes equipment and instruments used for analyzing test samples in the detection of pneumonia. These instruments include point-of-care devices and laboratory-based analyzers.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐š ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:

Molecular Diagnostics: This method involves the detection of genetic material (DNA or RNA) of the pathogen causing pneumonia.

Point of Care Testing (POCT): This method involves the use of rapid diagnostic tests that can be performed at the patient's bedside or in a primary care setting.

Immunodiagnostics: This method involves the detection of antibodies produced by the body in response to an infection, including pneumonia. It includes tests such as Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISAs) and Rapid Antigen Detection Tests (RADTs).

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐š ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA): This is a widely used immunodiagnostic method for detecting the presence of specific antibodies in the blood.

Immunofluorescence: This technology uses fluorescence-labeled antibodies to detect the presence of specific antigens in a sample.

Western Blot: This technology is used to detect specific proteins in a sample and to identify their molecular weight.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): This technology is used to amplify specific DNA sequences, enabling the detection of low levels of the pathogen causing pneumonia.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC): This technology uses antibodies to detect the presence of specific antigens in tissue samples.

Others: This category includes other technologies used in pneumonia testing such as Rapid Antigen Detection Tests (RADTs), Microbial Culture, and Nucleic Acid Hybridization.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐š ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:

Hospitals: This segment includes both inpatient and outpatient facilities that offer pneumonia testing services.

Diagnostic Laboratories: This segment includes independent and hospital-affiliated diagnostic labs that offer pneumonia testing services.

Homecare: This segment includes individuals who perform pneumonia tests at home using Point of Care (POC) testing devices.

Others: This segment includes other end-users such as nursing homes, clinics, and long-term care facilities.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐š ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:

North America: This region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Europe: This region includes countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe.

Asia-Pacific: This region includes countries such as Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region.

LAMEA: This region includes countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of the Latin America, Middle East, and Africa region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America has the highest Pneumonia Testing Market Share in 2020, owing to a rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in healthcare expenditure, the surge in presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, increase in the availability of reimbursements, and rise in presence of major market players in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the pneumonia testing market in North America.

