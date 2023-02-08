Wolfmate introduces fitness services with cutting-edge smart fitness equipment and an online coaching platform.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wolfmate launches four smart fitness equipment products, including the H1 and H2 smart fitness trainers, M1 Smart Mirror, and the M2 Smart Fitness Station, transforming the home gym. Wolfmate gained recognition in the fitness industry due to their innovative product, which has transformed the field.
Wolfmate launches an innovative rental option where consumers can rent smart fitness equipment for CAD 19.99 per month, unlocking over 200 home workouts. With the current trend of utilizing one's home as a gym, Wolfmate thrives on promoting physical activity and wellness.
In addition, Wolfmate launched its online coaching platform starting at $5 per hour in a group setting or $25 per hour for a personalized 1v1 session, helping its clients reasonably reach their fitness objectives from the comfort of their own homes.
In the latest development, Wolfmate CEO Michael Xu expressed his views about the new development in his company by stating,
“A major chunk of Canadians prefers to work out at home, but the current home gym equipment and service is outdated and expensive. Outdated technology, outdated business model, expensive subscriptions, expensive equipment, and expensive coaching. We are determined to bring the change in fitness industry with cutting-edge smart fitness equipment, an online coaching platform, and a progressive business model.”
He further added,
“In the future, most people will exercise at home with high tech equipment at a lower price than traditional gyms.”
Wolfmate facilitates its users with various fitness solutions to support individuals in their health and wellness journey. They have launched several new smart fitness and digital weight technologies. In addition, they offer rental options for their equipment at an accessible cost and flexible subscription plans. They also provide online coaching services at a cost-effective price compared to traditional personal trainers. They aim to provide various options to help people maintain their fitness goals.
Wolfmate has launched a comprehensive range of four smart fitness equipment products, offering users flexible options at every price point. The company’s M2 Smart Fitness Trainer accommodates up to 90% of exercises, serving as the ultimate addition to its client’s home gym without taking up much space.
Furthermore, the company’s H1 and H2 Smart Fitness Trainers are convenient, offering users a cost-effective method of kickstarting their fitness journey. Their H1 Smart Fitness Trainer withstands a maximum load of 300 lbs, requiring no installation. The H2 Smart Fitness Trainer is inexpensive and smart fitness equipment available at Wolfmate, accommodating a range of home workouts with a maximum load of 150 lbs.
Their M1 Smart Mirror, by contrast, serves two crucial functions: 1) as a traditional mirror when dressing, and 2) gives users access to online coaching directly from its Smart Mirror. Users who are not using their M1 Smart Mirror to reach their fitness goals can seamlessly blend into their home as a convenient mirror.
Moreover, users can rent the company’s mart fitness equipment for CAD 19.99/month. It is easy to install and features servo motor technology, Wolfmate’s smart fitness equipment is adaptable to the company’s user’s unique training goals.
In conclusion, Online coaching will be available for as little as $5 per hour alongside fellow Wolfmate users or $25 per hour for a personalized one-on-one training session. Wolfmate is committed to offering flexible online training options at ⅓ of the price of traditional personal trainers at the gym.
About Wolfmate:
Wolfmate is a tech-focused fitness company based in Montreal that offers a range of equipment and services for home-based workouts. They utilize advanced technology, such as robot motors, in their fitness equipment to enhance the user experience. In addition to their equipment offerings, they provide online coaching services at a more cost-effective rate compared to traditional personal trainers. They aim to support individuals in their fitness journey by offering flexible subscription options and personalized coaching.
